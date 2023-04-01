MIDDLESBROUGH head coach Michael Carrick was at a loss to explain an inexplicable second-half collapse from his promotion-chasing side, who conceded four goals in a devastating 20-minute spell en route to a dramatic 4-2 loss at relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town.

Good value for a lead given to them shortly before half-time from Marcus Forss, Boro collapsed after a goal from Josh Ruffels just 22 seconds into the second period.

Further goals from Josh Koroma and a Matty Pearson brace took the game firmly away from the Teessiders, who did reduce the arrears through Chuba Akpom.

At the end, Carrick was left to reflect on a second away loss in three matches - on a day when his side boasted 75 per cent possession - with their hopes of finishing in the top-two now looking remote following Sheffield United's win at Norwich.

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick after the final whistle of the Sky Bet Championship match at John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Picture date: Saturday April 1, 2023.

Third-placed Boro, ahead of Luton only on goal difference, trail the Blades by six points, with the Bramall Lane outfit having a game in hand.

Carrick said: "I thought in the first half it was pretty much what we expected, they're a tough team to break down and are pretty much man to man all over the pitch.

"It's not easy to break down but we were patient, they can frustrate you but we were patient and I was pretty happy with the way things were going. We still wanted more and we came out hoping for more.

"Sometimes you get it in football where you can't really rationalise a little burst in the game and three moments in 10 minutes kind of, it is what it is, then you're chasing the game after that. It's disappointing. I can't fault the effort and attitude but moments cost us.

"It's football. Let's not get carried away. Football throws things up and sometimes it's hard to understand why.

"The boys have been good for a period of time, quite stable and consistent. That's what this league can do if you lose that concentration or that little edge for a short space of time.

"It's not often you concede three goals that we ended up conceding in a short space of time. Today was one that went against us.

