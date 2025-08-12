IT had been a long time between drinks since Doncaster Rovers’ last goal on Teesside, let alone the precious currency of a win.

You had to go back to Christmas Day 1956 for that last occurrence and in seven visits since, they had drawn a blank, including four matches by the Tees at Riverside Stadium, which celebrates its thirtieth anniversary this summer following Boro’s move from Ayresome Park three decades ago.

All told, Rovers’ sole win in 12 prior appointments at Boro came in February 1952, in the month that Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne following the death of King George VI.

It was noteworthy and a shock cup win, a 4-1 verdict and an embarrassment for the hosts.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann.

So was this one as Doncaster were finally able to toast and celebrate something by the Tees, following an outstanding victory. Thirteen certainly wasn’t unlucky.

Deflected goals from Ben Close and Damola Ajayi had elements of fortune in the first half, but there was nothing fortunate about the merit of Rovers’ excellent triumph as they went three out of three at the start of the new season.

Late goals from Robbie Gotts and Tom Nixon applied the gloss on a thoroughly embarrassing night for Middlesbrough. On this evidence, Rob Edwards has a fair amount of work to do between now and September 1. They were a sorry mess at the end, Rovers had the tactical wit.

A glance at the teamsheet made it all the more laudable. He made 11 changes and you’d have never have guessed it.

New Middlesbrough chief Rob Edwards (Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

Edwards went pretty strong in the circumstances, making just five changes from the weekend win over Swansea.

Tommy Conway, Morgan Whittaker and Delano Brugzorg were among those starting, with recent signing Alfie Jones handed the captain’s armband.

Abdoulaye Kante lined up from the off for the hosts, with Law McCabe and George McCormick handed chances to shine.

McCann, by contrast, made a full house of 11 changes, with Ajayi, Sean Grehan and Gotts handed first starts.

Despite Rovers changing their entire starting line-up from last time out, you would never guessed it.

They looked the side with the cohesion, rhythm and structure whereas Boro lacked any flow and looked defensively vulnerable wherever the visitors’ attacked.

Aside from two moments immediately after their opener and a chance moments before the half-time whistle, it was a comfortable half for Rovers. Boro was greeted with some boos by home punters by contrast.

The likes of returning midfielder Close - who spent the second half of last season on loan at National League side Eastleigh - and Billy Sharp, who has dined out at Boro’s expense a fair few times in his long career, having a ball.

Rovers’ perky opener was rewarded with an 11th-minute opener and it got better on 23 minutes.

Significant deflections played their part in both, but there was no denying the merit of either as Boro’s flustered backline, not given much protection in front of them in fairness, looked in danger every time that the visitors countered.

Doncaster drew first blood when clever play between Gibson and Sharp set up Close. His goalbound shot seemed to be covered by Tom Glover, but McGormick managed to unwittingly divert the ball into his own net.

Soon after, Burgzorg, from a tight angle, rattled the post, while Whittaker’s curler produced a fine one-handed reaction save from the recalled Ian Lawlor.

It was not the cue for Boro dominance, with Rovers - captained by Jay McGrath - sticking to their game plan and not panicking and conjuring some real issues in transition.

And then it was two as Ajayi’s shot was parried by Glover onto the body of the nearby Jones - a player who McCann knows plenty about from his time at Hull - in a really poor concession.

As defensively strong as Boro were on Saturday, this was the total opposite so far, although the ruthless nature of McCann would have been unhappy at the next development.

With Boro at sixes and sevens, Rovers had the chance to kill the tie off, but Gibson headed wide following Sharp’s inviting centre.

Still 2-0 up at a Championship outfit at the interval - and deservedly so - was a presentable return in a half which saw Edwards look pretty agitated in the technical area.

Boro - maybe aided by a ticking-off or two - upped the intensity on the restart, but still looked susceptible on the counter.

Ayling saw his near-post effort blocked by Lawlor before Whittaker fired a crisp shot over.

Lawlor, having a good night, then earned his corn again, to make a big save to deny Whittaker after his link-up with Burgzorg, although the Boro winger really should have converted.

Edwards did not mess about and brought on some of his big guns. So did McCann not long after, in the shape of north-east duo Owen Bailey and Luke Molyneux.

Boro lacked cutting edge up top, which continues to be a problem and a focus, no doubt, as the summer window ticks down.

They certainly look to have more problems than Doncaster and suffered an added one when McCabe came off injured.

A precision low drive from Gotts made it 3-0. Replacement Ironside, whose dad Ian played for Boro in the 1990s, hit the bar with a header late on as Rovers fans gave it the oles.

Boro wanted the final whistle, but there was no clemency. Nixon fired a confident late fourth, the coup de grace.

Middlesbrough: Glover; Ayling (Forss 78), Jones, Borges; Brittain, Kante (Morris 61), McCabe (Hamilton 78), McCormick (Fry 60); Burgzorg, Whittaker; Conway (Hackney 61). Substitutes unused: Brynn, Barlaser, Gilbert, Finch.

Doncaster Rovers: Lawlor; Nixon, Grehan, Senior; Gotts, Close; Ajayi (Molyneux 65), Sbarra (Bailey 65), Gibson (Middleton 65); Sharp (Ironside 70). Substitutes unused: Lo-Tutala, Maxwell, Crew, Westbrooke.