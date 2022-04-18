Middlesbrough 0 Huddersfield Town 2 - player ratings

Chris Wilder's side could have no complaints about a third straight Riverside defeat which leaves them scrambling to finish in the top six.
Middlesbrough
Luke Daniels - kept the score down with some excellent saves from Jordan Rhodes, Naby Sarr and Josh Koroma 8
Sol Bamba - ragged in his tackling and booked as a result 5
Paddy McNair - one beautiful cross early on but not enough else 6
Isaiah Jones - made little headway down the right 6
Marcus Tavernier - worked hard in midfield but to little effect 6
Jonny Howson - likewise 6
Riley McGree - curled a late shot against the woodwork 7
Marc Bola - energetic but too often misdirected 5
Andraz Sporar - made little impact at centre-forward 5
Duncan Watmore - badly overhit his pass when he had a chance to play Sporar through 5
Substitutes:
Josh Coburn (for Bamba, 56) - the game was lost shortly after he came on 4
Florian Balogun (for Sporar, 61) - another fighting a lost cause 4
Aaron Connolly (for Watmore, 78) - too late to make any impact 4
Not used: Lumley, Taylor, Peltier, Siliki.
Huddersfield Town
Lee Nicholls - not given much to do 6
Ollie Turton - solid performance on the right of a back three 7
Tom Lees - a couple of heroic blocks 8
Naby Sarr - not just a goal but some important headers at the other end too 8
Pipa - made a big block late on when the game was won but he still wanted a clean sheet 7
Jon Russell - steady away in the centre of midfield 6
Jonathan Hogg - able to just concentrate on playing one position, rather than flitting in and out of a back three 6
Lewis O'Brien - lovely pass for Rhodes's goal 7
Harry Toffolo - did a decent job down the let 6
Sorba Thomas - delivered the breakthrough free-kick before the rough treatment he got forced him off at half-time 7
Jordan Rhodes - a goal and an assist. Job more than done 8
Substitutes:
Josh Koroma (for Thomas, 46) - had a one-on-one chance to emulate Sarr and Rhodes but Daniels came out on top 5
Josh Ruffels (for Toffolo, 80) - N/A
Scott High (for Rhodes, 90) - N/A
Not used: Anjorin, Blackman, Holmes, Sinani.