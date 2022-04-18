Middlesbrough 0 Huddersfield Town 2 - player ratings

Chris Wilder's side could have no complaints about a third straight Riverside defeat which leaves them scrambling to finish in the top six.

Middlesbrough

Luke Daniels - kept the score down with some excellent saves from Jordan Rhodes, Naby Sarr and Josh Koroma 8

STAR PERFORMER: Former Middlesbrough striker Jordan Rhodes made a goal and scored one for Huddersfield Town

Sol Bamba - ragged in his tackling and booked as a result 5

Paddy McNair - one beautiful cross early on but not enough else 6

Isaiah Jones - made little headway down the right 6

Marcus Tavernier - worked hard in midfield but to little effect 6

Jonny Howson - likewise 6

Riley McGree - curled a late shot against the woodwork 7

Marc Bola - energetic but too often misdirected 5

Andraz Sporar - made little impact at centre-forward 5

Duncan Watmore - badly overhit his pass when he had a chance to play Sporar through 5

Substitutes:

Josh Coburn (for Bamba, 56) - the game was lost shortly after he came on 4

Florian Balogun (for Sporar, 61) - another fighting a lost cause 4

Aaron Connolly (for Watmore, 78) - too late to make any impact 4

Not used: Lumley, Taylor, Peltier, Siliki.

Huddersfield Town

Lee Nicholls - not given much to do 6

Ollie Turton - solid performance on the right of a back three 7

Tom Lees - a couple of heroic blocks 8

Naby Sarr - not just a goal but some important headers at the other end too 8

Pipa - made a big block late on when the game was won but he still wanted a clean sheet 7

Jon Russell - steady away in the centre of midfield 6

Jonathan Hogg - able to just concentrate on playing one position, rather than flitting in and out of a back three 6

Lewis O'Brien - lovely pass for Rhodes's goal 7

Harry Toffolo - did a decent job down the let 6

Sorba Thomas - delivered the breakthrough free-kick before the rough treatment he got forced him off at half-time 7

Jordan Rhodes - a goal and an assist. Job more than done 8

Substitutes:

Josh Koroma (for Thomas, 46) - had a one-on-one chance to emulate Sarr and Rhodes but Daniels came out on top 5

Josh Ruffels (for Toffolo, 80) - N/A

Scott High (for Rhodes, 90) - N/A