Middlesbrough 0 Wycombe Wanderers 3 - Neil Warnock satisfied with Boro’s season

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock.

Wycombe’s relegation from the Championship was confirmed but they signed off in style.

Goals from Fred Onyedinma, Garath McCleary and Jason McCarthy ensured Wycombe went out with a bang, even if their goal difference deficit at kick-off meant they never had a realistic chance of scrambling to safety.

Thanks to results elsewhere, Ainsworth’s side climbed to a 22nd-placed finish – above Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham.

Warnock said: “I’m not going to knock them today. We were poor but overall, to finish 10th after where we were when we came in, I think it’s been a fabulous achievement.

“I think they’ve really done their best. You could see the limitations, and you could see the players that were missing. We have to look forward now.

“I haven’t got to think about today, really. To finish 10th, I’m delighted. Now we just need a bit of luck with the recruitment and with the players coming back from injury.

“If that all goes well, we’ll have a very good chance of finishing higher than 10th next season.

“We’ll need a bit of luck. I don’t think I’m being disrespectful to the lads that have been here, but we’ve finished 10th without really having a striker this season.”

Middlesbrough: Archer, McNair, Hall, Bola, Spence (Akpom 46), Howson, Saville (Robinson 89), Johnson (Malley 46), Coulson (Coburn 77), Watmore, Bolasie (Hackney 89). Unused substitutes: Bettinelli, Kokolo.

Wycombe: Stockdale, Stewart, Tafazolli, Jacobson, McCarthy, Thompson (Bloomfield 90), Adeniran (Wheeler 74), Onyedinma, McCleary (Horgan 74), Ikpeazu (Samuel 83), Muskwe (Mehmeti 83). Unused substitutes: Grimmer, Kashket, Obita, Anderson.

Referee: M Atkinson (W Yorkshire).