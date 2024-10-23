Middlesbrough 1 Sheffield United 0: Boro have the last laugh thanks to Latte-Lath as Blades cop second tough loss

THE last time that Chris Wilder was involved in a fixture between these two sides under the floodlights, it was a chastening experience for the proud Yorkshireman.

“Wilder, what’s the score” was the brazen chant from Unitedites who were lapping it up after hosts Sheffield United turned over Wilder’s Middlesbrough 4-1 at Bramall Lane in March 2023.

Now back for a second spell in charge of his boyhood club United, Wilder will have naturally been hankering for a much more pleasurable evening - allied to another positive result for the Blades - in their latest midweek meeting with Boro.

It looked like he’d have to settle for a point; a good point - as he did in his sole match in charge of Boro against the Blades early in the 2022-23 campaign - only for the deadly moment on the evening to come from a home player.

Middlesbrough's Emmanuel Latte Lath (second right) scores his sides winner against Sheffield United. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

It arrived three minutes after he entered the fray from Emmanuel Latte Lath on 80 minutes.

After looking the part last season, the Ivorian found himself benched after a barren run stretching back to the opening day of the season - a penalty, with the frontman waiting for his first goal from open play. Until now.

After 33 futile attempts to find the net since their previous goal – at the 70th minute - the odds were probably on either a fluky goal or a beauty to break the deadlock for the goal-shy hosts. It was the latter as Latte Lath headed home following a sweet cross from Finn Azaz.

Given their side’s travails, baiting ex-boss Wilder was not really in the equation for most of a tense night, given home fans angst at recent events.

They had bigger concerns, although they did have a bit of sport when the relieving shrill of the final whistle went as Carrick celebrated his 100th goal as a manager with what he wanted.

For United, it ensured back-to-back defeats at two tough venues in Leeds and now Boro. In truth, this was a 1-0 game either way and despite narrowly losing, Wilder’s side still did a fair bit right in a tight, absorbing encounter.

Boro opted for two changes with Conway getting the starting spot up top and Riley McGree almost returning to the side, with Latte-Lath and Micah Hamilton being the fall guys from the weekend.

United, fresh from their disappointing episode at Elland Road made five changes, with one of them being enforced with Vini Souza being suspended, while Gus Hamer - at a venue he liked from his time at Coventry - having to start from the bench due to a calf issue still bothering him slightly.

Alfie Gilchrist, Sam McCallum, Sydie Peck, Rhuan Brewster and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi also lined up from the off for United - who returned to their customary 4-2-3-1 - and it was the latter who went closest to forging a breakthrough in the opening 45 minutes.

It arrived just before the half-hour mark in a stirring cameo of action at both ends.

Free on the right, Rak-Sayi’s angled low drive appeared destined for the net, only for Luke Ayling to make an outstanding goalline clearance.

United had the better of it in the opening 30 minutes, with edginess clearly apparent among home fans whenever Boro tried to play their way out of tight spots in dangerous positions and when loose passes pervaded the scene. There were a fair early on with the hosts lacking some rhythm and confidence.

United looked the more proficient and had a bit of joy down Boro’s right, with a nice exchange ending with Callum O’Hare resting the reactions of Seny Dieng with a low curler after the hosts were opened up.

Blades custodian was called into work just before the half-hour mark, grasping McGree’s low drive before a double save to deny the lively Ben Doak and be positioned in the right place to hang onto Conway’s follow-up.

It was more like it from Boro in the final quarter of the half. But no goals. Again.

The clock continued to tick on the restart, with Boro’s best moment seeing Azaz tee up McGree. Cooper was equal to his drive at his near post and his positioning was again exemplary.

Blades made a triple change, with Hamer being one notable introductee, before a tremendous block from Alfie Gilchrist thwarted Conway after probing play by Boro down the right.

The hosts were forcing the issue rather more. But given their lack of goals of late, it was hard to say with total conviction that they were looking the more likely to score without making changes.

At the other end, an unlikely source in Gilchrist tested the reactions of Dieng with a long-ranger with Carrick eventually turning to Latte-Lath in the bid to find a cherished breakthrough and it came up trumps.

Some neat one-touch play provided a bit of space for Azaz and his excellent cross was met by Latte Lath, who got the run on Gilchrist before dispatching a clinical header. The sort of thing Boro have been missing somewhat.

Edmundson then saved the day for Boro as United pressed for leveller, clearing in the nick of time to prevent substitute Tryeece Campbell from tapping home after the hosts were opened up before Morris and Doak went close at the other end.

A Hamer booking, which means he will now serve a one-match ban, applied a bit of salt for United.

Middlesbrough: Dieng; Ayling, Van den Berg, Edmundson, Borges; Hackney, Morris; Doak (Jones 88), Azaz, McGree (Howson 88); Conway (Latte-Lath 77). Substitutes unused: Clarke, Barlaser, Burgzorg, Dijksteel, Hamilton.

Sheffield United: Cooper; Gilchrist (Brooks 87), Souttar, Ahmedhodzic, McCallum (Norrington-Davies 62); Peck (Shackleton 62), Arblaster; Rak-Sakyi, O’Hare (Hamer 62), Brewster; Moore (Campbell 79). Substitutes unused: Burrows, Davies, Robinson, Seriki.