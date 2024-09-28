Michael Carrick thinks exciting winger Ben Doak has shown how determined he is to develop at Middlesbrough after helping to secure a 2-0 win over Stoke at the Riverside.

Middlesbrough moved up to eighth in the Championship with the victory that started with Doak’s first goal for Boro.

The 18-year-old, making his first start since arriving on loan from Liverpool, pounced to convert from close range after goalkeeper Viktor Johansson had only palmed Riley McGree’s effort into his path.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That arrived 11 minutes before half-time and was followed by Hayden Hackney’s brilliant second with 17 minutes remaining.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough's Liverpool loanee Ben Doak (Picture: PETER ZAY/AFP via Getty Images)

The highly-rated midfielder’s run from deep at the Stoke defence was followed by him rounding former Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson and firing into the top right corner.

Boro boss Carrick said: “The all-round team performance I thought was really good, we controlled a lot of the game and also looked dangerous.

“I was most pleased with our work off the ball. They play a similar style to us, we were conscious of the dangers that brings. But I was pleased.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was a ruthlessness and aggression to our game, we had a lot of purpose and created a lot of space for Ben, playing from left to right and we stretched the pitch.

“He looked dangerous and might have got another goal or even two. He showed what he is about and is a real threat. He had an impact.