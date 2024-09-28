Middlesbrough 2 Stoke City 0: Liverpool loanee Ben Doak hailed as 'dangerous' by Michael Carrick
Middlesbrough moved up to eighth in the Championship with the victory that started with Doak’s first goal for Boro.
The 18-year-old, making his first start since arriving on loan from Liverpool, pounced to convert from close range after goalkeeper Viktor Johansson had only palmed Riley McGree’s effort into his path.
That arrived 11 minutes before half-time and was followed by Hayden Hackney’s brilliant second with 17 minutes remaining.
The highly-rated midfielder’s run from deep at the Stoke defence was followed by him rounding former Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson and firing into the top right corner.
Boro boss Carrick said: “The all-round team performance I thought was really good, we controlled a lot of the game and also looked dangerous.
“I was most pleased with our work off the ball. They play a similar style to us, we were conscious of the dangers that brings. But I was pleased.
“There was a ruthlessness and aggression to our game, we had a lot of purpose and created a lot of space for Ben, playing from left to right and we stretched the pitch.
“He looked dangerous and might have got another goal or even two. He showed what he is about and is a real threat. He had an impact.
“He is young, but he has the character and personality, and he has come here keen to develop. I wasn’t surprised. I was pleased to see what he could do.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.