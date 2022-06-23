The fixtures have been brought forward a weekend due to the World Cup in Qatar in the winter which will see a four-week hiatus for the Championship, with Chris Wilder’s side taking on Norwich City and Luton Town either side of the break.
Middlesbrough will host Wigan Athletic on Boxing Day and finish at home to Coventry City on May 6.
JULY
Sat July 30: West Brom H
AUGUST
Sat 6: QPR A
Sat 13: Sheffield United H
Tue 16: Stoke City A
Sat 20: Reading A
Sat 27: Swansea City H
Tue 30: Watford A
SEPTEMBER
Sat 3: Sunderland H
Sat 10: Blackpool A
Tue 13: Cardiff City H
Sat 17: Rotherham H
OCTOBER
Saturday, October 1: Coventry City A
Wed 5: Birmingham City H
Sat 8: Millwall A
Sat 15: Blackburn Rovers H
Wednesday, October 19: Wigan A
Sat 22: Huddersfield Town H
Sat 29: Preston North End A
NOVEMBER
Tue 1: Hull City A
Sat 5: Bristol City H
Sat 12: Norwich City A
DECEMBER
Sat 10: Luton Town H
Sat 17: Burnley A
Mon 26: Wigan H
Thu 29: Blackburn A
JANUARY
Sun 1: Birmingham City A
Sat 14: Millwall H
Sat 21: Sunderland A
Sat 28: Watford H
FEBRUARY
Sat 4: Blackpool H
Sat 11: Cardiff City A
Wed 15: Sheffield United A
Sat 18: QPR H
Sat 25: West Brom A
MARCH
Sat 4: Reading H
Sat 11: Swansea City A
Tue 14; Stoke City H
Sat 18: Preston North End H
APRIL
Sat 1: Huddersfield Town A
Fri 7: Burnley H
Mon 10: Bristol City A
Sat 15: Norwich City H
Wed 19: Hull City H
Sat 22: Luton Town A
Sat 9: Rotherham United A
MAY
Sat 6: Coventry City H