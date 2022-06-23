Middlesbrough: 2022-23 SkyBet Championship Fixtures

Middlesbrough will kick off the 2022-23 EFL Championship season with a home game against West Brom on July 30.

By James O’Brien
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 9:00 am
Updated Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 9:53 am

The fixtures have been brought forward a weekend due to the World Cup in Qatar in the winter which will see a four-week hiatus for the Championship, with Chris Wilder’s side taking on Norwich City and Luton Town either side of the break.

Middlesbrough will host Wigan Athletic on Boxing Day and finish at home to Coventry City on May 6.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

JULY

Middlesbrough's fans will be hoping for at least a Championship play-off spot at the end of the 2022-23 season. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

Sat July 30: West Brom H

AUGUST

Sat 6: QPR A

Sat 13: Sheffield United H

Tue 16: Stoke City A

Sat 20: Reading A

Sat 27: Swansea City H

Tue 30: Watford A

SEPTEMBER

Sat 3: Sunderland H

Sat 10: Blackpool A

Tue 13: Cardiff City H

Sat 17: Rotherham H

OCTOBER

Saturday, October 1: Coventry City A

Wed 5: Birmingham City H

Sat 8: Millwall A

Sat 15: Blackburn Rovers H

Wednesday, October 19: Wigan A

Sat 22: Huddersfield Town H

Sat 29: Preston North End A

NOVEMBER

Tue 1: Hull City A

Sat 5: Bristol City H

Sat 12: Norwich City A

DECEMBER

Sat 10: Luton Town H

Sat 17: Burnley A

Mon 26: Wigan H

Thu 29: Blackburn A

JANUARY

Sun 1: Birmingham City A

Sat 14: Millwall H

Sat 21: Sunderland A

Sat 28: Watford H

FEBRUARY

Sat 4: Blackpool H

Sat 11: Cardiff City A

Wed 15: Sheffield United A

Sat 18: QPR H

Sat 25: West Brom A

MARCH

Sat 4: Reading H

Sat 11: Swansea City A

Tue 14; Stoke City H

Sat 18: Preston North End H

APRIL

Sat 1: Huddersfield Town A

Fri 7: Burnley H

Mon 10: Bristol City A

Sat 15: Norwich City H

Wed 19: Hull City H

Sat 22: Luton Town A

Sat 9: Rotherham United A

MAY

Sat 6: Coventry City H

MiddlesbroughWest BromNorwich CityQatarCoventry City