Middlesbrough 3 Hull City 1: No luck for Tigers, but they are also architects of their downfall as Azaz and Hackney inspire Boro

LUCK doesn’t befriend sides near the bottom of divisions and interim head coach Andy Dawson was right on the money on that count in his pre-match assessment in that regard.

Middlesbrough, in contrast to Hull City, got some, certainly in a first-half let-off when Neto Borges controversially failed to see red in the game’s big talking point with the proceedings deadlocked at 0-0.

Michael Carrick won’t be stressing about that, given how a definitive offside goal went against his side in midweek against Blackburn.

While fortune went against Hull, ultimately they did not help themselves in the final analysis.

Middlesbrough's Finn Azaz (centre) scores the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match against Hull City at the Riverside Stadium. Photo: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire.

They looked susceptible at the back all game, especially Cody Drameh and it was only the excellence of Ivor Pandur and Boro’s inability to seal the deal which kept them in it.

A goal from substitute Mason Burstow gave them hope on 71 minutes. Unfortunately, by then, City were 2-0 down thanks to a classy strike from the returning Finn Azaz, who showed what he brings to the party and a Tommy Conway header.

Conway made the game belatedly safe for Boro with his eighth of the season as the game became a basketball match late on.

Ultimately, the points belonged to Boro, while City are ten without a win.

At the interval, Boro could reflect on a pleasurable double advantage. Flattering it may have been, but after the frustration of Wednesday night, it was welcome all the same.

For Hull, the angst continued, with the main incident of the half arriving before Azaz’s admittedly divine opener, his sixth of the campaign.

It came when incisive play by Abu Kamara and Kasey Palmer, who had their moments in the opening period, sent Joao Pedro away with Borges getting on the wrong side.

Pedro got clear of the Brazilian, before going down as he headed towards goal - appearing to be bundled over in the process. Referee Stephen Martin was unmoved, to the consternation of Hull.

That was compounded when Azaz found the net with a beauty not long after.

A poor pass inside from Drameh sold Hull short with the impressive Hackney, wearing the captain’s armband, finding Azaz, whose left-footed curler was picture-book.

“One-nil to the referee” sang the fair-sized Tigers contingent and it was hard not to have a degree of sympathy.

A difference maker, Azaz had wonderfully teed up Delano Burgzorg - one of five changes with Dael Fry and Anfernee Dijksteel also returning to the side - for a tap in, but the striker fluffed his lines in front of goal with a fresh-air shot.

Hull had their moments after Azaz’s opener, with Omur and Palmer firing shots wide while the visitors had a let-off when Conway fired just off target after Hackney dispossessed Omur.

Conway was not as charitable ahead of the break.

Again Drameh was culpable defensively.

He lost out in a 50-50 with Dijksteel, who found danger man Ben Doak.

His deep cross found Conway at the back stick and his well-guided header crossed the line, despite the best efforts of Alfie Jones.

Borges was booked moments into the second half after hauling down Omur, the cue to some ironic cheers from the away section.

With Doak continuing to prove an outlet on the right, Boro went for the kill with the young Scot skinning Drameh before seeing his cross bundled towards his own net by Coyle, but fortunately, Pandur was there to gather.

Doak showed his dancing feet before firing wide soon after.

The action was towards the Hull goal with a brilliant one-handed tip-over from Pandur keeping Hull in the game to deny Burgzorg before the Tigers custodian grasped Conway’s effort.

Boro’s inability to grab a relieving third was exposed soon after.

Dawson made two changes, with Chris Bedia and Burstow entering the fray and the latter provided a lifeline.

It came after a loose header was seized on by Kamara who sent over an excellent cross on the left which was nodded in by Burstow with his first touch.

Shaken, Boro almost made it 3-1 with Conway’s flick kept out at his near post by Pandur after trademark work by Doak.

At the other end, the hosts were starting to look edgy from a defensive perspective and Hull certainly sensed it in a game which had suddenly come to life.

Pandur, increasingly busy, kept out Doak’s header with the hosts unable to nail the game’s outcome to keep Hull firmly interested.

Boro then finally got ruthless.

With an element of inevitability, Doak was the provider, with Conway's angled shot taking a deflection off McLoughlin.

Conway was denied a hat-trick by Pandur as Boro broke before Emmanuel Latte Lath entered the fray for the hosts and he soon tested Pandur.

In fairness, it was becoming a basketball match with Brynn called into action to deny Kamara at the other end.

Middlesbrough: Brynn; Dijksteel, Fry, Edmundson, Borges; Barlaser, Hackney (I Jones 92); Doak, Azaz, Burgzorg (Latte Lath 83); Conway (Howson 86). Substitutes unused: Glover, Clarke, Ayling, Gilbert, Hamilton, Forss.

Hull City: Pandur; Coyle, A Jones, McLoughlin, Drameh (Giles 56); Simons (Puerta 55); Omur (Mehlem 81), Palmer (Burstow 69), Slater, Kamara; Pedro (Bedia 69). Substitutes unused: Racioppi, Longman, Burns, Jacob.