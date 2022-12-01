Michael Carrick has added the extra piece to Middlesbrough's coaching staff in the shape of Aaron Danks, who was managing in the Premier League in October.

When Carrick took over at the Riverside in October it was announced he would be adding an extra coach to work alongside himself and assistant Jonathan Woodgate.

Finalising it has taken a while, but Carrick has landed upon a coach far more experienced than his 39 years might suggest.

His most recent job was as interim manager at Aston Villa before the appointment of Unai Emery. Before that he had been Dean Smith and Steven Gerrard’s assistants at Villa Park.

Having started at West Bromwich Albion's academy, Danks has worked within the St George's Park set-up, and was on the coaching staff when England won the Under-20s World Cup in 2017 and the Under-21 version four years later.

He also had a spell with Anderlecht as Vincent Kompany’s assistant.

In addition to Carrick, Woodgate and Danks, former captain Grant Leadbitter will remain in his hybrid role spreading his time between the first team and academy.