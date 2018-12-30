Middlesbrough agree deal to bring in van La Parra

Middlesbrough hope to complete the signing of Rajiv van La Parra in the next couple of days, with the Huddersfield Town midfielder having watched this win over Ipswich Town from the directors’ box at the Riverside.

Van La Parra travelled to Teesside last week to agree the terms of a season-long loan from Huddersfield, with Boro keen to agree a clause that will enable them to sign the 27-year-old permanently at the end of the campaign.

The Dutchman, who is a half-brother of Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, will undergo a medical this week, but will not be eligible for the New Year’s Day game at Derby.

His arrival will help provide some of the pace in a wide position that Boro have lacked since the £18m sale of Adama Traore to Wolves in the summer.

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis said: “It’s not done yet, but he’s an exciting player who’s got pace. He adds to what we need.

“I don’t think there’s any question of his pedigree, he’s got promoted out of this league with Wolves and Huddersfield.

“I spoke to Dean Whitehead, who was a good player for me at Stoke and is a great lad, and he’s given me a great recommendation on him as a person, not just as a player.

“Danny Batth has played with him, George Saville has played with him, so he’s got decent pedigree and good pace. That’s what we want. How close is it? I don’t get involved in that.”

Jordan Hugill opened the scoring with a penalty in the first half, before Marcus Tavernier settled things with 18 minutes left.

Middlesbrough: Randolph, Fry, Flint, Ayala (Batth 90), Howson, Wing, Besic (Clayton 85), Saville, Friend, Downing (Tavernier 61), Hugill. Unused substitutes: Assombalonga, McNair, Lonergan, Gestede.

Ipswich: Gerken, Spence, Chambers, Pennington, Kenlock, Nolan (Dozzell 79), Chalobah,Downes,Edwards,Jackson (Roberts 71), Sears. Unused substitutes: Knudsen, Harrison, Bishop, Nsiala, Bialkowski.

Referee: J Simpson (Lancashire).