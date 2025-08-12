Middlesbrough and Doncaster Rovers ratings: Plenty of excellent marks for visitors - some dismal fours for Boro after poor cup exit
Glover: Not convincing and doesn’t look safe at all. 4
Ayling: Kept going as he does, doesn’t hide at least. 5
Jones: Unlucky with second goal. Couldn’t impose order at back like Saturday. Sported a head bandage after second-half challenge. 4
Borges: Looked particularly suspectible when Boro creaked for a first-half spell. 4
Brittain: Had his hands full at times in first period. 4.
Kante: Bags of energy and heart, but clearly still a work in progress. 5
McCabe: Big night for him and couldn’t dictate. Injury concern in second half. 5
McCormick: Showed his inexperience at times, even though there was no lack of endeavour and energy. 5
Burgzorg: Went close before the break, but some of his general play was sloppy, not least his ability to stroll offside. 4
Whittaker: Odd moments of quality for sure, but still guilty of floating in and out of games too much. 5
Conway: Very disappointing indeed. 4
Substitutes: Fry (McCormick 60) 4.
Morris (Kante 61) 4
Hackney (Conway 61) 4.
Hamilton (McCabe 78 ) 4
Forss (Ayling 78) 4.
Not used: Brynn, Barlaser, Gilbert, Finch.
Doncaster Rovers
Lawlor: Made some fine saves. Couldn’t have wished for much more. 9
Nixon: Contributed to an excellent performance. A late goal to boot. 8
McGrath: Showed authority with the armband against an international in Conway. Booked early in second half. 8
Grehan: Impressed on his full debut. Booked in second period. 8
Senior: Energetic, tenacious, up for it. 8
Close: Enjoyed himself immensely and pulled the strings. Super stuff. 8
Gotts: Bright, busy and expended a tremendous amount of energy on his full debut, crowned by a late goal. 8
Ajayi: Credited with the second, with a bit of assistance in fairness. 7
Sbarra: Picked up some excellent positions and troubled Boro. 7
Gibson: Should have made it 3-0. Posed issues for Boro in final third. 7
Sharp: Has dined out at Boro's expense before and you could tell. 8
Substitutes: Molyneux (Ajayi 65) 7.
Bailey (Sbarra 65) 7.
Middleton (Gibson 65) 7.
O’Riordan (McGrath 65) 7.
Ironside (Sharp 70) 7.
Not used: Lo-Tutala, Maxwell, Crew, Westbrooke.