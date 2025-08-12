Middlesbrough and Doncaster Rovers ratings: Plenty of excellent marks for visitors - some dismal fours for Boro after poor cup exit

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 12th Aug 2025, 21:27 BST
HERE are the Middlesbrough and Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Tuesday night’s EFL Cup tie at the Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough

Glover: Not convincing and doesn’t look safe at all. 4

Ayling: Kept going as he does, doesn’t hide at least. 5

Ben Close.placeholder image
Ben Close.

Jones: Unlucky with second goal. Couldn’t impose order at back like Saturday. Sported a head bandage after second-half challenge. 4

Borges: Looked particularly suspectible when Boro creaked for a first-half spell. 4

Brittain: Had his hands full at times in first period. 4.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kante: Bags of energy and heart, but clearly still a work in progress. 5

Billy Sharp (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)placeholder image
Billy Sharp (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

McCabe: Big night for him and couldn’t dictate. Injury concern in second half. 5

McCormick: Showed his inexperience at times, even though there was no lack of endeavour and energy. 5

Burgzorg: Went close before the break, but some of his general play was sloppy, not least his ability to stroll offside. 4

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Whittaker: Odd moments of quality for sure, but still guilty of floating in and out of games too much. 5

Conway: Very disappointing indeed. 4

Substitutes: Fry (McCormick 60) 4.

Morris (Kante 61) 4

Hackney (Conway 61) 4.

Hamilton (McCabe 78 ) 4

Forss (Ayling 78) 4.

Not used: Brynn, Barlaser, Gilbert, Finch.

Doncaster Rovers

Lawlor: Made some fine saves. Couldn’t have wished for much more. 9

Nixon: Contributed to an excellent performance. A late goal to boot. 8

McGrath: Showed authority with the armband against an international in Conway. Booked early in second half. 8

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Grehan: Impressed on his full debut. Booked in second period. 8

Senior: Energetic, tenacious, up for it. 8

Close: Enjoyed himself immensely and pulled the strings. Super stuff. 8

Gotts: Bright, busy and expended a tremendous amount of energy on his full debut, crowned by a late goal. 8

Ajayi: Credited with the second, with a bit of assistance in fairness. 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sbarra: Picked up some excellent positions and troubled Boro. 7

Gibson: Should have made it 3-0. Posed issues for Boro in final third. 7

Sharp: Has dined out at Boro's expense before and you could tell. 8

Substitutes: Molyneux (Ajayi 65) 7.

Bailey (Sbarra 65) 7.

Middleton (Gibson 65) 7.

O’Riordan (McGrath 65) 7.

Ironside (Sharp 70) 7.

Not used: Lo-Tutala, Maxwell, Crew, Westbrooke.

Related topics:Middlesbrough
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice