Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres earned Coventry their first win of the season, the 24-year-old – the subject of interest from Chris Wilder’s side over the summer – scored his third goal of the season in the first half.

Fankaty Dabo’s ball down the line picked out Gyokeres, who drove towards goal and slotted a finish under returning goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

For Wilder, it was the latest example of his players’ failure to pay attention to the pre-match analysis put in by him and his staff.

DECISIVE MOMENT: Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres (centre) scores the winning goal against Middlesbrough at the Coventry Building Society Arena Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA

“The concession of the goal is yet again small details,” said Wilder. “We have three throws on the left-hand side and we give every throw away, then from the third one they counter, one ball, and we talk about the threat of (Matt) Godden and most importantly Gyokeres running down the side.

“One of my centre-halves, who’s the quickest centre-half in the club, tries to play offside and you’re just scratching your head.

“The level of attention and detail that goes into analysis, we’ve watched Coventry all last year and we’ve watched them this year, their main threat is Gyokeres and I thought he was the best player on the pitch.

“What you can’t do is step up on the halfway line because he’ll punish you – he punished us and we’re chasing a little bit.”

FRUSTRATION: Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder was frustrated at his team's loss at Coventry City. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA