Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder slams Hull City’s negative tactics

Shota Arveladze’s Hull City frustrated and ultimately beat the Teessiders at the Riverside ground where until recently they have been so imperious but Wilder expects the final six matches of the regular campaign to be much more open.
“In terms of who we’re up against, I don’t think we’ll be up against that type of problem,” said the former Sheffield United manager who will be without Dael Fry today but expects to have Isaiah Jones back.
“Bournemouth have an unbelievable amount to play for, so have Huddersfield. Swansea are a home side, possession-based, then we have Cardiff and Stoke at home and Preston away. In terms of the opposition coming to frustrate, I don’t think we’ll have that situation again.
“(Instead) you need to overcome one of the top two talented squads in the division.”
Last six games: Bournemouth DLWWDW; Middlesbrough LLWLWD
Referee: T Robinson (West Sussex)
Last time: Bournemouth 3 Middlesbrough 1, April 2, 2021, Championship.