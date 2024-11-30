Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick on overcoming 'blip' against Hull City plus an admission regarding Finn Azaz and Hayden Hackney

MIDDLESBROUGH chief Michael Carrick expressed his satisfaction at his side getting their midweek ‘blip’ against Blackburn Rovers out of their system by returning to winning ways at the Riverside Stadium against Hull City.

Boro, beaten 1-0 at home by Rovers on Wedsnesday night, got back on the goals trail, thanks to goals from Tommy Conway (2), who took his season’s tally to eight and Finn Azaz, who found the net for the sixth time this term.

Azaz, who returned after a bout of illness forced him to sit out the midweek game, scored a classy opener with the returning Hayden Hackney also showcasing his importance to the Boro cause as well.

Delano Burgzorg was another returnee to the side after sickness, while Dael Fry made his first start in central defence since February 10.

Carrick, whose side have scored 18 goals in five matches, said: "It was good to bounce back from what was hopefully a bit of a blip.

"I thought we played really well in certain spells. Dela (Burgzorg) and Finn have not done a lot of training; minimal really and they were the two that were mainly affected with Seny (Dieng).

"H (Hackney) literally trained a little bit yesterday and we weren’t really expecting to have him back. But with the way the week panned out, that freshness helped.

"It was also Dael’s first game and there were still an element of not being a full tilt with health if you like, but credit to the lads again.

"In that type of game, it can be difficult if you are not quite at it.”

After events on Wednesday and facing a Hull side with a bit of the unknown factor following the exit of Tim Walter and who had a day’s extra to prepare, Carrick felt that the game possessed a banana-skin element and was pleased with the efforts of his side in that regard.

Carrick added: "I thought today was a really tricky, tough game with the type of team they are, quality they have got and the way they play. A change of manager can also go different ways and I thought we’d have to really work to get the ball back to start with.

"I thought they’d play with a bit more freedom and they have the quality to do that and keep the ball off you.