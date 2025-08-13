MIDDLESBROUGH head coach Rob Edwards has reiterated his confidence that several options will arrive before the end of the summer window – after his side’s lack of squad depth was badly exposed in a brutal 4-0 EFL Cup home exit against League One outfit Doncaster Rovers.

The visitors, who changed their entire starting 11 from their weekend win at Mansfield Town, produced an outstanding performance to heap embarrassment upon Boro.

Edwards’ side produced a disjointed, unsatisfactory display, with elements of it bordering on the atrocious.

Meanwhile, developments on Wednesday have seen defender Rav van den Berg complete his expected big-money £11.2 million move to Bundesliga outfit FC Koln.

Rav van den Berg.

Earlier, Boro sealed the signing – said to be in the region of £3m – of summer target Sontje Hansen, a forward who plays for Dutch outfit NEC Nijmegen. He has penned a four-year contract.

Boro are active for several other additions, including fresh centre-forward options and a new left wing-back.

Hansen, 23, was linked with the club earlier in the summer window, having played in the Eredivisie for the past two seasons.

Speaking about the need for new signings after his side’s cup exit, Edwards, whose side visit Millwall in the Championship this weekend, said: "I think things are there anyway and we’re working hard behind the scenes. I know everyone will get bored of me saying that. But there will be people coming in.

Middlesbrough chief Rob Edwards (Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

"This (result) doesn’t change anything.

"I’m pretty clear on where we’re at and what I think we need to do.

"I think Kieran (Scott) and all the recruitment team are as well.

"I think tonight (Doncaster result) just highlighted one or two bits, but nothing that we didn’t already know. They (Doncaster) made 11 changes, so… Listen, we know where we’re at and what we need.”

