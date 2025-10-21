Middlesbrough boss reveals talks with players on 'different atmosphere' at Sheffield Wednesday plus sympathy with Owls' plight

WHILE boycott is the operative word among many Sheffield Wednesday supporters ahead of their side’s home meeting with Middlesbrough, Boro chief Rob Edwards is focusing all his energies on his players ‘turning up’ on the night at Hillsborough.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday Supporters' Trust have organised a boycott of the televised game, viewing the occasion to be a prime opportunity to expose the club’s plight under the reviled ownership of Dejphon Chansiri, while hammering home the message that fans will not continue to fund the Owls’ decline at his hands.

A sell-out 3,699 contingent of Boro followers will be in the Leppings Lane end, but home sections look like being eerily deserted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edwards, who says he has spoken to his players regarding what will be a strange atmosphere to play in, said: “We have spoken about it with the lads.

Rob Edwards watched his Middlesbrough side defeat Ipswich Town 2-1.

"Again, we need to turn up. There will be things going on; external things we can’t control and we can’t then allow that to disrupt or affect us.

"So, we will expect a little bit of a different atmosphere. We’ve just got to look after ourselves and what we do.

"That’s all we can do and the boys know that. It’s all right saying that, (but) go and do it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The lads are understanding of it. A lot of the lads that are from here understand it and know the league and understand a little bit of what is going on at Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently in a state of turmoil.

“I understand maybe for one or two of the new boys, it might have been a bit of a surprise to them when I spoke about it yesterday.

"We’ve talked about it as we don’t anything to really be a surprise and we can concentrate on what is the most important thing, which is the football.”

"On the general situation at crisis club Wednesday, Edwards has sympathy with their sad predicament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Of course. I don’t know all the details, so I don’t want to comment on that side of it.