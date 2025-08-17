MIDDLESBROUGH head coach Rob Edwards praised how Hayden Hackney has knuckled down despite all the speculation around him after his starring role in his side’s 3-0 victory at Millwall.

Hackney struck the opening goal at The Den and was at the forefront of an impressive second-half performance by Boro to continue what has been an eventful summer for the 23-year-old.

After being part of England’s success at the European Under-21 Championships, Hackney turned down a move to Ipswich at the start of the month, although other clubs are still being linked with his signature.

It was a superb afternoon in south London for Edwards as he became the first Middlesbrough boss to win the opening two games of a league season since Bryan Robson in 1994.

Edwards said: “I thought Hayden was excellent. Loads of energy, loads of quality, desire, passion and he won a lot of duels.

“His running was really good – that’s the best he’s looked since he’s come back from the success that he had with the national team.

“You can see it out there that he loves the club and he’s been extremely professional, so I couldn’t be happier with him.

“The way I see things right now is he’s here with us, he loves this place, I thought his performance showed that.”

GRAND DAY OUT: Middlesbrough manager Rob Edwards (left) celebrates his team's win over Millwall with Finn Azaz at The Den. Picture: Flynn Duggan/PA

On his team’s good start, Edwards added: “You’ve got to defend and you’ve got to attack and I thought we defended really well in the two games.

“We’ve limited both teams – Swansea and Millwall – to fairly little.

“To come here and limit them to that, with the lot of the set-pieces that they had and the threat they’ve got on the pitch was very pleasing. We’ve got to learn to love that stuff.”

Millwall came closest to scoring in the first half when Casper De Norre’s shot was brilliantly cleared off the line by Luke Ayling.

Four minutes into the second half, ‘Boro took the lead when Morgan Whittaker’s cut-back was slammed in by Hackney.

Josh Coburn came agonisingly close to levelling for the Lions when his diving header from Femi Azeez’s cross hit both posts.

Middlesbrough wrapped up the win in the 87th minute when Alfie Jones fired in after the hosts failed to clear Hackney’s corner.

Delano Burgzorg then added a third with almost the final kick when he brought down Finn Azaz’s pass before finishing beyond Millwall goalkeeper Steven Benda.

Millwall: Benda, Crama (Leonard 66), Tanganga, Cooper, Doughty (Sturge 57), De Norre, Mitchell (Luongo 79), Neghli (Emakhu 79), Coburn (Langstaff 66), Azeez, Ivanovic. Unused substitutes: Crocombe, Cundle, Grant, Bangura-Williams.

Middlesbrough: Brynn, Ayling, Fry, Jones, Brittain, Kante (Hansen 46), Morris, Silvera (Borges 90), Whittaker (Azaz 69), Hackney, Conway (Burgzorg 69). Unused substitutes: Glover, Barlaser, Forss, Edmundson, McCabe.