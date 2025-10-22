MIDDLESBROUGH head coach Rob Edwards has confirmed that contractual discussions with homegrown trio Hayden Hackney, Sol Brynn and Dael Fry are currently taking place 'in the background'.

All have impressed in Boro's strong start to 2025-26. They visit Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday evening.

Speculation regarding the future of star turn Hackney has been rife since early summer, with a host of Premier League clubs linked with a move for the England under-21 international.

The only club to table firm bids were Ipswich Town and despite Boro accepting one offer from the Tractor Boys during the summer window, the 23-year-old elected to remain on Teesside.

Hayden Hackney has enjoyed a remarkable rise to prominence at Middlesbrough.

Hackney produced an outstanding display in last Friday's win over Ipswich in a game which saw Fry and Brynn, who saved a first-half penalty, also excel.

Hackney is contracted at the Riverside until the summer of 2027, while Fry's deal is due to expire next summer. Brynn's terms run until June 2028.

On Hackney, Edwards said: "He’s a big player for us.

"We’ll always try to do what’s right by the football club, but there’s also always an element of what’s right for the players as individuals themselves.

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Grady Diangana of West Bromwich Albion and Dael Fry of Middlesbrough during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough FC and West Bromwich Albion FC at Riverside Stadium on January 21, 2025 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"The most important thing is that he’s (Hackney) here with us, right now.

"I know in the build-up to January, we’ll start to get all those questions (about his future) again.

"We’re still in October, so hopefully that’s still a little bit off.

"He’s a really good player, and he dealt with all that period of time in the summer really well. Friday night probably just cemented why it’s so important that he’s with us, going up against the team that wanted him."

"There is that extra layer with him (Hackney), there’s no doubt about that. This is his club. He’s said that numerous times.

"It’s the same with Sol and Dael, they’ve got a real love for the place. It is theirs.

"So, it is slightly different for them, that’s just how it is; it would be the same for anyone who’s grown up and is playing for their hometown club. It must feel incredible for them and I’m sure it will always pull on the heartstrings.

“In the background, those conversations will be going on already, which I’m aware of. We know where everyone is at, contract wise.

"Soon enough, if people continue to keep doing what they’re doing, then I think there’ll be conversations happening.

"But also, at the moment, we want full focus on what’s important and that’s the here and the now and the football.