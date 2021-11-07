The 54-year-old joins with his erstwhile assistant Alan Knill, and is expected to take training for the first time on Tuesday.

Neil Warnock left the club after Saturday's 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion, although he was informed of the decision to let him go at 10am. Warnock expressed his frustrations after the game, yet still it was billed as being "by mutual consent".

PEDIGREE: Chris Wilder celebrates winning the League One title with Sheffield United

Wilder's reputation sky-rocketed after leading his boyhood club Sheffield United from League One to ninth in the Premier League in 2020, though his achievements run far greater.

Since starting his managerial career at non-league Alfreton Town in 2001, he has managed over 1,000 games across the football pyramid, winning promotions at Oxford United and Northampton Town, as well as taking charge of Halifax Town.

At Bramall Lane, the former Sheffield United, Rotherham United, Bradford City and Halifax defender developed an innovative style of play based around a back three with overlapping central defenders. It took the Premier League by storm in his first season but the Blades were relegated in his second, with Wilder unhappy with the club's recruitment, and the lack of investment in the infrastructure. Wilder left in March before relegation was confirmed.

He was named the League Managers Association's Manager of the Year after the Blades won promotion from the Championship in 2019.

NEW BROOM: Chris Wilder replaces fellow Sheffielder Neil Warnock at the Riverside

Warnock voiced his frustrations with Boro's recruitment in his farewell press conference.

Boro are 14th in the Championship.