Neil Warnock leaves Middlesbrough by mutual consent

Warnock broke the record for most games managed in English professional football against Luton Town in midweek as he took charge of his 1,602 competitive fixture.

The club's announcement of the veteran's departure came with half an hour of the full-time whistle at the Hawthorns.

A club statement read: "Middlesbrough FC have parted company with manager Neil Warnock by mutual consent.

DEPARTED: Neil Warnock. Picture: PA Wire.

"The decision was reached after talks between the two parties and Neil leaves the club with the best wishes of all.

"Neil joined the club in June 2020 when he initially came in for our final eight games and secured our Sky Bet Championship status on the final day of the season.

"He also managed the club during the unprecedented and challenging season of 2020/21 when games were played behind closed doors.

"Neil broke the record in English football earlier this week when he clocked up 1,602 games as an English manager, an amazing achievement that is unlikely to be beaten.

FAREWELL: For Neil Warnock. Picture: PA Wire.

"Neil’s assistants Kevin Blackwell and Ronnie Jepson will also depart the club.