Middlesbrough: Emotional night as Matt Crooks enjoys Old Trafford return

The Teessiders’ cup history with Manchester United is fabled. But the latest instalment was quite the addition.

The Boro midfielder, on hand to turn in Duncan Watmore’s lob on 64 minutes to restore parity, at a place and a club they both know well, looked to the skies when he levelled the scoreline against Manchester United at Old Trafford and it was a sign of things to come. Crooks, from a family of United fans brought up in Ashton, and Watmore both started their careers at Old Trafford but would never make the grade.

Memories of his best mate Jordan Sinnott – who passed away just over two years ago – came to the fore.

Boro’s 9,400-strong travelling support were with Crooks, as they were at the final whistle after the visitors prevailed in a penalty shoot-out at the Theatre of Dreams for the second time in a row amid scenes of unbridled celebration.

He said: “I said before in the press that I was not sure if I was able to sleep. But I slept like a baby last (Thursday) night and I managed to get some sleep in the afternoon (Friday). But to come here and win is unreal and to score as well – you just can’t put it into words for me as a massive (United) fan.

“To see the line-up as well, we did not want to play the second team and they did that (played the first team) and the back three were magnificent. Dael (Fry) was immense and the whole team played really well and it went to penalties and it was ‘luck of the draw’ and we came out on the lucky side.

“The emotion of the game and they are a world-class footballing side... It made it hard work, but we have shown this season that we will always dig in.

“It was funny for the goal that me and Duncan (Watmore) linked up after being let go as 12 and 14-year-olds respectively (at Manchester United) and it was a nice one for us two.

“I am a bit emotional, really. Sin’s fiancée was here today and it was nice.

“As long as I put in a good performance and the team did well, then I was happy. I didn’t put in a good performance but I scored, so I am still happy! There you have it.

“Unfortunately my dad couldn’t come, he’s got Covid, so that put a bit of a downer on it yesterday but I know he’s watching and hopefully he’s happy as I am. I am sure he will be.”

Contributions arrived across the board from Boro, who became the first side from the EFL to knock the Red Devils out of the cup since Leeds United achieved that feat in January 2020, with one of the leading lights in that success in ex-Whites captain and Boro skipper Jonny Howson able to savour another delicious memory.

The Morley-born midfielder was greeted with boos when he walked up to take a penalty in the shoot-out, but held his nerve before affording himself a brief moment to celebrate in front of the Stretford End.

Boro chief Chris Wilder commented: “We talked to the players before the game and your career is defined by what you do in a season and they are good Championship players. But on nights like this, you have to take the absolute maximum from it.

“I talked to Jonny and when Leeds came here and got a result and it was ‘can we come here and upset the odds’ and get the result and we have done and it is a fabulous night for everyone connected to the football club.”

“The FA Cup’s alive and kicking, especially in Middlesbrough tonight,” he said.