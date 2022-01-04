Middlesbrough FA Cup tie expect to go ahead as clubs adopt different mindset to league fixtures

Such is the attitude to cup competitions and the different rules around them, it would be no surprise to see clubs adopting a higher bar when it comes to calling off knockout games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boro lost their first fixture of the festive programme when 20 people - split equally between players and staff - tested positive for coronavirus between Wednesday's dramatic 2-1 win at Blackpool and the scheduled New Year's Day game at Sheffield United.

UNHAPPY: Chris Wilder was furious when Middlesbrough's initial application to have their match against Sheffield United postponed was refused

Under the latest Government rules, all must go into isolation for seven days, only able to come out if they pass lateral flow tests on days six and seven. Being clear of the virus, though, is not the same as being ready to play. Hull City's Ryan Longman spoke before Christmas of how a summer bout took him a month to shake off.Middlesbrough players were given the weekend off when their planned game at Bramall Lane was postponed on Friday evening, only after manager Chris Wilder had complained about the Football League' s initial decision to refuse their request when only 19 people had been found to be infected. But the Rockliffe training complex reopened on Tuesday so that those who had not tested positive could begin their preparations to face the League Two Stags.

Cup matches - especially those against lower-division opposition - are generally treated more lightly by managers in an era where league positions, and in Boro's case promotion, are all-important to a club's finances.

Also significant is the fact that whilst league matches can be postponed, clubs face being thrown out of the FA Cup if they do not fulfil fixtures as planned. As usual, the fourth round is aso due to be played this month.

The Football League is clearer in its guidelines than the Premier League, stating that teams can only call off matches if they have fewer than 13 outfield players and/or no goalkeeper.

However, what angered Wilder was that he was told to recall loan players to make up his numbers. Saturday's game had been due to be the first match in England played after the transfer window officially opened.

On Sunday Boro added Brighton and Hove Albion striker Aaron Connolly on loan until the end of the season.

Last season Sheffield Wednesday sent a virtual scratch side to Exeter City in round three with even their caretaker manager Neil Thompson caught up in an outbreak at Middlewood Road.

They won, but postponed their next two Championship fixtures, against Coventry City and Wycombe Wanderers.

Derby County were forced to go a step further, sending an entire youth team to Chorley in round three after their entire first-team squad, including coaching staff, was forced into isolation by an outbreak. The non-league side won 2-0.