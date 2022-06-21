The former Leeds United captain's existing contract was due to expire at the end of June, with Wilder having been public in his desire for the Morley-born player to remain on Teesside after an outstanding 2021-22 campaign which saw him crowned as the club's player of the season.

On Howson, about to start a sixth season at the club after joining for £5m from Norwich City in the summer of 2017, Wilder said: “We’re delighted we’ve managed to come an agreement with Jonny. He was coming out of contract and it’s a key signing for us."

Howson rolled back the clock with some superb displays last term, excelling in the club's run to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, most notably in games against Manchester United and Spurs.

Jonathan Howson, who has signed a new contract with Middlesbrough FC.

He was also comfortably one of the club's most consistent performers during Boro's near-miss with the Championshup play-offs, with Wilder singling him out for praise on the final day of the season at Preston, when the Teessiders hopes ended after a 4-1l oss - while referencing his importance and desire to keep him.

Speaking after the game, Wilder added: "I think Jonny Howson was one player I can rely on from a mentality point of view and today he looked at home and comfortable in the game. He was a leader today and by far our best performer.

"We’ve not published our retained list, but I should imagine, with the impact that you’ve seen from him this season, he’s been our best player, so I think there is a good opportunity that we might be offering him a new contract."

Injury-hit winger Sammy Ameobi has left the club.

The 30-year-old joined Boro last summer, but never kicked a competitive ball in anger after suffering a knee injury in pre-season.

Boro have completed a move for Northampton Town keeper Liam Roberts, 27, who has signed a two-year deal

The Cobblers player of the season and player's player of the season last term turned down fresh terms.

The Teessiders have already allowed Joe Lumley to join Reading on loan for the 2022-23 season, with Luke Daniels also expected to move on with their goalkeeping options to be radically altered.