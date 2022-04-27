Middlesbrough FC boss Chris Wilder on whether he will watch former club Sheffield United on Friday

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder. Picture: PA

Boro moved to within two points and one place of the Blades, who occupy the final top-six spot, with a victory in their game in hand at home to Cardiff City on Wednesday night.

The Teessiders triumphed 2-0, thanks to goals in each half from Marcus Tavernier and Riley McGree, to jump up two places above Blackburn and Millwall.

The next action in the play-off picture, with all teams having two games to go, sees the Blades head to QPR on Friday.

Boro welcome Stoke the following day, while Blackburn host high-flying Bournemouth and Millwall welcome relegated Peterborough.

On whether he will watch his former side, Wilder said: "No... I will most probably get a thousand texts from South Yorkshire!

"Listen, it is not just that, there are other teams involved. Millwall and Blackburn are involved and Luton are.

"Until it is mathematically done, any team that has not got the job mathematically done will want to get it done whether it is Luton against Fulham against Monday night or Sheffield United on Friday night or whatever.

"Huddersfield and (Nottingham) Forest have been outstanding,. Forest have had a brilliant run and cemented their places in the play-offs and it is still all to play for (below)."

On his side's first win in six games as they ended a three-match losing - and goalless - sequence on home soil, he continued: "It was job done.

"We understood the job we needed to get done and we got it done. The first goal settled us down and it was a fantastic, big moment that we were looking for and talked about and found it.

"After we scored, we grew into the game and I was delighted to get the second goal. We had a few opportunities off the back of that and got into some really good positions, allowing knowing they are dangerous and one goal could affect the mood of the crowd.

"Because it was quite an edgy crowd tonight and understandably so. I suppose from a psychological and mentality point of view, the players feel that and I am not saying that as a criticism.

"We are 45 games in and still in the game. It was a big result. We have got to be good in both boxes and I thought we were good in both boxes and made some good decisions defensively.