Middlesbrough FC boss Chris Wilder on why Djed Spence is staying at Nottingham Forest

Chris Wilder.

Spence has been in outstanding form at Forest in 2021-22, but Boro are able to exercise a recall clause to bring him back to the club this month should they wish to do well.

Denying a key player to a potential play-off rival would have been one factor to invoke the clause. Yet there are other considerations such as the form of Isaiah Jones - Championship player of the month for December - to consider alongside the happiness of Spence at the City Ground.

It is why Wilder has decided to allow Spence to remain in the East Midlands.

Wilder said: "He’s (Spence) our player, and it’s always been a complex situation. I understand more than anybody that he’s playing well, and we’re delighted that he’s playing well because he’s our player and our asset as well.

"We always look from a football point of view when these boys are playing well, and Djed’s done that. From our point of view, that increases his value as well and certainly Djed has done that.

"I think we all understand that he might not be a player I would have allowed to go out. I think that’s understandable in terms of how we play and what his attributes are.

"I’ve watched him, and he’s doing well and he’s happy. He wants to stay there for the second half of the season. I know that’s not the be-all and end-all, and we have to make the decision that fits right by us.

"We’ve made the decision that Djed stays out there until the end of the season.

"Financially, we had the ability to improve the contract financially that benefited us, that allows us to maybe invest elsewhere and give us that opportunity to improve the standard of player we’re trying to get in to this football club by allowing Djed to go out.

"I think the biggest thing is the young man that’s playing in that position at the moment (Isaiah Jones).