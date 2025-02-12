Middlesbrough FC boss makes admission regarding Kelechi Iheanacho as striker eyes debut at Championship rivals Sheffield United
The former Manchester City and Leicester City frontman will step into the shoes vacated by Emmanuel Latte Lath following his club record move to MLS outfit Atlanta in a package worth £22.5m.
On Iheanacho, who has joined on loan from Spanish outfit Sevilla, Carrick said: “Kel’s got some great experience and pedigree with the level he’s played at over a long, long period.
“He played against us at the Riverside last season, and even though we managed to come out on top that day, I thought he really showed his quality and what he can bring. He’s desperate to play. He’s been a fantastic personality since he arrived and has trained great with the boys. He’s desperate to get started.”
Despite the departure of main forward Latte Lath, who grabbed the only goal of the game in the reverse fixture, Carrick believes that Boro’s winter window business has strengthened their options in the final third.
The Boro boss added: “We wish Manu all the best and I can’t praise him enough for how handled everything, but things come to an end and you move on.
“Tommy (Conway) is here and is a massive part of what we do and now we’ve added Morgan (Whittaker), Kel and Sam (Iling-Junior) too, to add to what we’ve got.
“We feel like we’ve strengthened in a different way rather than one in, one out or like for like. Across that frontline, I think we come out of the window with good balance and really good options.” Left-back Lukas Engel has completed his move to MLS side Cincinnati on loan until December, while Ben Doak, Jonny Howson and Anfernee Dijksteel won't be involved this evening.