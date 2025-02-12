MICHAEL Carrick admits that deadline-day recruit Kelechi Iheanacho is ‘desperate to get started’ as he eyes a debut at Sheffield United on Wednesday night.

The former Manchester City and Leicester City frontman will step into the shoes vacated by Emmanuel Latte Lath following his club record move to MLS outfit Atlanta in a package worth £22.5m.

On Iheanacho, who has joined on loan from Spanish outfit Sevilla, Carrick said: “Kel’s got some great experience and pedigree with the level he’s played at over a long, long period.

“He played against us at the Riverside last season, and even though we managed to come out on top that day, I thought he really showed his quality and what he can bring. He’s desperate to play. He’s been a fantastic personality since he arrived and has trained great with the boys. He’s desperate to get started.”

REPLACEMENT: Kelechi Iheanacho is introduced to the Middlesbrough supporters before the Championship match against Sunderland (Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Despite the departure of main forward Latte Lath, who grabbed the only goal of the game in the reverse fixture, Carrick believes that Boro’s winter window business has strengthened their options in the final third.

The Boro boss added: “We wish Manu all the best and I can’t praise him enough for how handled everything, but things come to an end and you move on.

“Tommy (Conway) is here and is a massive part of what we do and now we’ve added Morgan (Whittaker), Kel and Sam (Iling-Junior) too, to add to what we’ve got.

