MIDDLESBROUGH have completed the signing of USA international midfielder Aidan Morris.

The 22-year-old has joined the club from MLS side Columbus Crew.

The deal is said to be worth just over £3m with a sell-on clause.

Capped five times by the US senior team, Morris will provide another strong option in the middle of the park for Boro.

Boro head coach Michael Carrick. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Manager Michael Carrick said: “We're delighted to welcome Aidan to the club. He's a good player.

"He suits our style of play, he's strong, he likes to get on the ball, and he plays off both feet.

"He's a good age, but he's already had a taste of success and he has a good amount of experience.

"We're excited to work with him."

Morris becomes the club's third signing of the summer after the additions of Luke Ayling and Delano Burgzorg.

On the outgoing front, forward Sammy Silvera is set to join Championship rivals Portsmouth on loan for the 2024-25 campaign shortly.

The former Central Coast Mariners player and Australian international joined the club last summer and featured in 37 Championship fixtures last term, making 12 starts.