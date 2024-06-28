Middlesbrough FC boss Michael Carrick gets his man as Boro complete signing of USA international midfielder
The 22-year-old has joined the club from MLS side Columbus Crew.
The deal is said to be worth just over £3m with a sell-on clause.
Capped five times by the US senior team, Morris will provide another strong option in the middle of the park for Boro.
Manager Michael Carrick said: “We're delighted to welcome Aidan to the club. He's a good player.
"He suits our style of play, he's strong, he likes to get on the ball, and he plays off both feet.
"He's a good age, but he's already had a taste of success and he has a good amount of experience.
"We're excited to work with him."
Morris becomes the club's third signing of the summer after the additions of Luke Ayling and Delano Burgzorg.
On the outgoing front, forward Sammy Silvera is set to join Championship rivals Portsmouth on loan for the 2024-25 campaign shortly.
The former Central Coast Mariners player and Australian international joined the club last summer and featured in 37 Championship fixtures last term, making 12 starts.
The opportunity for him to become a regular starter at Pompey, who have returned to the second tier after a lengthy absence, is likely to see him head to the south coast, although the 23-year-old is seen as a player who is still in Boro’s long-term plans – with no option likely to be inserted into the deal to allow it to become permanent.
