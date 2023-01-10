The US international has featured just six times from the bench since arriving from Real Mallorca and was immediately branded as a 'development signing' by ex-Boro chief Chris Wilder when he arrived.
Boro have already brought in Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer this month, while Rodrigo Muniz is being tipped to head back to parent club Fulham due to a lack of opportunities on Teesside. Matt Crooks has been used as a frontline striker by Carrick.
It has been suggested that Muniz could return to London and be loaned straight back out to another club if Fulham manage to find another club willing to take on the Brazilian forward for the second half of the campaign.
Carrick said: “He’s (Hoppe) done well since I’ve been here.
“We’re obviously fortunate to have good options at the top end of the pitch.
“You would like to give everyone more opportunities and more minutes really, but it’s not always possible. But he’s trained really well and he’s a really good lad.
"He’s been terrific in training, so he’s just got to be patient and like the rest of them, be ready for when you get that chance. Everybody so far has.
“It’s ifs, buts and maybes, really. That’s not about any individuals in particular, but as ever in a transfer window, some might come in and some might end up going out, either permanently or on loan. We’ll just have to wait and see how that goes.”