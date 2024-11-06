MICHAEL CARRICK believes his Middlesbrough team have taken an important step forward and hopes they can carry the feelgood factor into the international break.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a 3-0 defeat at home to Coventry City on Saturday came hot on the heels of letting a two-goal lead slip at Norwich City the previous weekend, Tuesday night’s 4-1 victory at Queen’s Park Rangers was just what Boro needed.

The victory took them back up to the seventh in the table ahead of Wednesday night’s games, giving them grounds for optimism before Saturday’s Riverside clash with Luton Town carries them into the next international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carrick’s men stormed into a 2-0 lead through Riley McGree and Tommy Conway and, after Anfernee Dijksteel turned the ball into his own net, Emmanuel Latte Lath and Dan Barlaser added the extras late on.

“I’m delighted, but we had to work for it,” said Carrick. “Credit to QPR, they made us work but the quality was good and we showed character and composure to see the game through.

“It’s good for the boys, they gave everything, their attitude and effort is top drawer. It’s just experience with how to see games out, it was a test for us at 2-1 but we saw it out and the boys off the bench made a good impact for us.

“It’s a good step for us and to win, the way it happened, the boys will take a boost after they pulled that one off.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carrick was keen to highlight the impact made by 18-year-old Liverpool loanee Ben Doak, shone off the right flank as he skinned Hevertton Santos to set up McGree’s opener.

GOOD RESPONSE: Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick applauds his players and the travelling fans after Tuesday night's over QPR at Loftus Road. Picture: John Walton/PA

“He’s got good enthusiasm and with the way he plays, he’s positive and direct,” added Carrick.

"There’s levels to decision-making with dribbling but to have purpose and energy to keep trying is a joy to see and it’s refreshing.