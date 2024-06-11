MIDDLESBROUGH are set to complete their second incoming transfer of the close season shortly by signing USA international midfielder Aidan Morris.

The Athletic are reporting that Boro - who are focusing on quality as opposed to quantity in the summer transfer window - have struck a deal with MLS side Columbus Crew for the 22-year-old.

Morris, who has played five times for the US senior team, has reportedly left the Stars and Stripes' under-23 training camp to fly over to the UK to put the finishing touches to his switch, said to be worth a fee of just over £3m.

Reports in the States say that Morris is expected to play again for Columbus ahead of officially joining Boro.

They face New York City on Saturday before facing Inter Miami next week.

On the outgoing front, Boro are preparing to sell right-back Anfernee Dijksteel, currently on international duty with Suriname.