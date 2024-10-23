MIIDDLESBROUGH manager Michael Carrick says his delight at Emmanuel Latte Lath’s wining goal against Sheffield United was two-fold – after the Boro striker reacted to his demotion to the bench in the best possible way.

Latte Lath, whose only previous goal this term came from the penalty spot on the first day of the campaign, came on as a 77th-minute substitute and clinically headed home the only goal of a tight game three minutes later.

Carrick, who celebrated his 100th game as a manager with a precious three points, said: “It wasn’t a major issue to be honest (making the change to move Latte Lath to the bench).

"We’ve got really good players in the squad and there’s times when players are going to be in or maybe don’t start the game. But I thought Manu coming off the bench, fresh and sharp like he is, would be a big benefit for us tonight.

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

"I was delighted with him, his reaction to not playing was also fantastic as you’d expect and hope for. Everyone shared that love."

United were the better side in the opening half-hour, but Boro gradually came into the game and Carrick was pleased with how they handled things after their weekend loss to Bristol City at the Riverside when they were booed off at half-time and full-time.

Carrick added: "I thought they started really well and caused us a few issues. We didn’t have the rhythm and control we wanted and had to deal with a few little bits.

"It’s a good sign we did have that, which in some ways could have made it even more difficult. We had that belief and confidence to carry on what we are doing.

"It’s not easy against a really good side and they have some terrific individual players. To gain that element of control for pretty much the rest of the game was credit to the boys for being able to do that. That’s not easy.

"I’m just really pleased for the boys to get some rewards for their performance with the football that we have been playing.