Middlesbrough FC boss Michael Carrick praises ‘unbelievable level of consistency’ of Championship rivals Sheffield United ahead of clash

MICHAEL Carrick has praised the ‘unbelievable level of consistency’ of top-two aspirants Sheffield United ahead of his Middlesbrough side aiming to throw a spanner in the works at Bramall Lane on Wednesday night.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United have been at the top end of the Championship all season and head into the home game with Chris Wilder’s former side on the back of a run of five wins in their last six league outings.

Wilder’s troops have found different ways to win of late, something that has impressed Carrick, whose own side have been consistently inconsistent throughout the winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carrick, whose seventh-placed side are 20 points behind the Blades, said: “Credit to Sheffield United, they’ve found an unbelievable level of consistency in their results.

Middlesbrough coach Michael Carrick (Image: Tony Johnson)

"Even though they’ve maybe not always been at their very, very best, they’ve found a way to win and that’s a skill in itself.

"That’s definitely something we’ve not been able to find up to now. That’s where we want to get to, getting those points week in, week out. Credit to them, that’s why they are where they are in the league and why they’ve been able to accumulate the number of points they have. That’s certainly the challenge we face between now and the end of the season, putting that together for ourselves.

"It’s a tough game. The way they play, and the atmosphere they create being in that stadium, it’s a challenge. It always has been. But we’re looking forward to it. They’re a good team and have some really good individuals, but so have we. I’m expecting a good game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boro have won just twice in their last nine league matches and have not won back-to-back league games since late November.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder during the Sky Bet Championship match against Portsmouth at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Carrick added: “It’s pretty obvious that we haven’t picked enough points up. We have to accept that.

"Whether that’s from games when we’ve been in good positions or games where we haven’t been at our best, but we still have to find a way of getting something, the points haven’t been there.