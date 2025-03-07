FOLLOWING a morale-boosting and much-needed double win bonus, the odds on Middlesbrough finishing in the Championship play-offs appear to have lengthened again.

It has nothing to do with results on the pitch, more injury issues.

Boro may have seen the last of star winger Ben Doak, who is back at parent club Liverpool following thigh surgery - with Michael Carrick unsure if he will return again this season.

Midfielder Riley McGree remains out of action, while defensive trio George Edmundson (ankle), ex-Leeds United favourite Luke Ayling (ankle) and Rav van den Berg (knee) will miss this weekend’s game at Swansea City and could face spells out.

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick during the Sky Bet Championship match at bet365 Stadium, Stoke. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Carrick said: "It's a knee, two ankles, it's impact injuries - it's one of those things and there's not much we can do about it.

"We've had it at times, sometimes there are injuries you can do something about, but there are certain times when they're just thrown at you. It's how and why you ask yourself and there's not really much you can do.

"Unfortunately that's where we've found ourselves lately, but it doesn't deter us and knock us off and we're still looking forward to putting a team out that we feel can win the game.

"It kind of reminds me of last season, we played Preston and Jonny (Howson) and Hayden (Hackney) both did their knee five minutes apart from two tackles. What do you do? You have to tackle. For some reason, little clusters have happened in similar positions.

Middlesbrough winger Ben Doak

"The game is the game and for whatever reason these have happened over the last week or two. It's just something we have to deal with.