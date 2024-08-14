Middlesbrough FC boss on not one but two legends returning to Leeds United

CONSUMMATE professionals in the colours of both Leeds United and Middlesbrough, Wednesday night's meeting of these old rivals will be special for two visiting players in Luke Ayling and Jonny Howson.

While Ayling's first return to Elland Road has rightly been afforded top billing, Boro's long-serving captain and a Leeds lad who also led his hometown club admirably in Howson will also be making the most of the occasion, in the winter of his career at 36.

Howson was outstanding in last season's league game at a place he knows well and Boro head coach Michael Carrick admits that the night will be a poignant one for two of the heartbeats in his line-up.

It adds to the allure to a fixture which has always been competitive, with two memorable games lighting up the Championship scene last term.

Return: Middlesbrough defender and Leeds United cult hero Luke Ayling, who heads back to Elland Road when Boro visit the Whites in the Carabao Cup.

Carrick said: "Luke and Jonny will hopefully enjoy the occasion. They’ve both given a lot of time and sacrificed a lot for that football club - to both clubs now.

"It’s always nice for players when they go back and get appreciated and respected. The two boys certainly deserve that."

While not a derby, the presence of over 4,200 Boro fans should add significantly to the atmosphere this evening and while both clubs may have probably been wanting more modest opponents at the first-round stage, Carrick offers a different take.

The Boro chief, who confirmed that Millwall target Josh Coburn will feature, continued: “It being a tough draw doesn’t make team selection harder. If anything, I’m glad it’s a game like this.