Middlesbrough FC coach and ex-Aston Villa man completes move to European giants
The two previously worked together at Belgian outfit Anderlecht.
Danks joined Boro's first team coaching staff in December 2022 having previously worked at Anderlecht, Aston Villa, where he was assistant to both Dean Smith and Steven Gerrard, and with the England set-up at various levels.
Speaking about reported interest from Bayern in Danks earlier this month, Boro head of football Kieran Scott said: "Football is moving and evolving all the time. Vincent has got himself a really good job at Bayern and he has a previous relationship with Aaron when they worked together at Anderlecht.
"I know they are personal friends and contacts within the game as well.
"As far as I can see, I think there will be an approach from Bayern for Aaron. That will then be down to him to make the decision for what he wants to do.
"We're not queueing up to lose Aaron, obviously. We rate him highly and we like him at the club. But Bayern is one of the biggest football clubs in the world."
