Middlesbrough FC defender completes move to MLS outfit after difficult spell to finalise busy transfer spell at Championship club
The Dane, 26, has had a difficult season on Teesside and was pushed further down the pecking order following the loan arrival of Ryan Giles from Championship rivals Hull City last month.
He had featured 12 times so far in 2024-25, a season which has also seen Boro land another permanent left-back option in Neto Borges during the last summer window.
Engel, who joined the club from Silkeborg in the summer of 2023, has made 53 appearances in total for Boro.
Alongside the additions of Giles, Morgan Whittaker, Mark Travers, George Edmundson, whose loan has been made permanent, Kelechi Iheanacho and Sammy Illing-Junoor, several players have left Boro so far this year.
Isaiah Jones, Matt Clarke, Ajay Matthews remain in the Championship after joining Luton, Derby and Millwall all on a permanent basis, while Emmanuel Latte Lath has sealed a club record move to MLS side Atlanta United.
Boro are in action at Sheffield United on Wednesday night.