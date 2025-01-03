Middlesbrough FC hero on keeping 'in the mind' of Michael Carrick after dramatic Championship winner at Hull City

THE biggest moment in the Middlesbrough career of Alex Gilbert might just have planted a seed in the mind of Michael Carrick in the process.

That’s the hope of the attacking midfielder at any rate after coming off the bench late on to shatter Hull City, who were on the cusp of taking a precious point in their attritional fight against relegation before his dramatic 93th-minute winner on New Year's Day.

His strike was the prelude to wild celebrations on the Boro dug-out and represented a belated birthday present for the ex-Brentford player, who turned 23 last Saturday.

Gilbert, who has struggled for opportunities in his time on Teesside - not helped by some injury issues - said: "For me personally, it’s been difficult.

"The lads in those forward areas that I’m challenging for have been doing so well and it’s difficult when you’re on the sidelines for long periods of time and you’re trying to fight your way in.

"Hopefully, moments like this can help me keep chipping away to keep me in the mind of the gaffer.

"Hopefully, we can give the fans more moments like that and they can see how much I want to be here and how much I want to be in the team, helping us get promoted.

"There’s no hiding from the fact that I’ve wanted more opportunities than I’ve had. But I’ve loved it here. I get on well with all the lads, it’s a great environment to work in and I love coming in for training every day."

Middlesbrough's Alex Gilbert celebrates after the Sky Bet Championship match against Hull City at the MKM Stadium. Photo: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire.

Gilbert’s goal - just his second for Boro - ended a run of three successive draws for Carrick’s side and moved the visitors back into the top six with the Midlander finishing clinically from a low cross from fellow replacement Delano Burgzorg.

He added: "What a way to start the new year.

"Those moments are just instinct because you don’t have time to think. You make the run to where you think you need to be and before you know it, the ball’s in the net and you’re running away celebrating.

"Watching on, you could see it was difficult. Teams like Hull that are down the bottom and scrapping for their lives will try and keep it tight. They don’t want an open, expansive game.

"We had to just keep plugging away, we hit the post with H (Hayden Hackney) and we felt it was coming and luckily it did.

"Sometimes it can go that way and you have to keep going until the end. The important thing is we’ve come away with the three points."

Boro’s ecstatic sell-out travelling contingent included club captain Jonny Howson, currently sidelined with a nagging calf problem.

Meanwhile, Carrick says that keeper Zach Hemming, who has been recalled from a season-long loan at Leyton Orient, is likely to head back out on loan to continue his development.

