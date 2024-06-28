Middlesbrough FC left-back and former Aberdeen and Ipswich Town loanee joins League One club
The Gateshead-born player, 26, has signed a three-year deal after a successful spell at Bloomfield Road last term when he made 19 appearances.
Coulson has fallen out of favour in the past few seasons at Boro after coming through the ranks at the club. He spent 12 years on Teesside, while also spending several loan spells at a number of clubs – Aberdeen, Peterborough United, Ipswich Town, Cambridge United and St Mirren.
On signing on full-time with the Tangerines, Coulson said: “I’m really happy to be back.
"After enjoying my time here so much last season, I knew this was where I wanted to come back to on a permanent basis. It’s good to have a bit of stability.
"I’ve had great support from the staff, players and fans and I want to do what I can to repay that faith going forward.”
