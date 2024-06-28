Middlesbrough FC left-back and former Aberdeen and Ipswich Town loanee joins League One club

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 28th Jun 2024, 07:39 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2024, 07:39 BST
MIDDLESBROUGH left-back Hayden Coulson has joined League One side Blackpool on a permanent basis.

The Gateshead-born player, 26, has signed a three-year deal after a successful spell at Bloomfield Road last term when he made 19 appearances.

Coulson has fallen out of favour in the past few seasons at Boro after coming through the ranks at the club. He spent 12 years on Teesside, while also spending several loan spells at a number of clubs – Aberdeen, Peterborough United, Ipswich Town, Cambridge United and St Mirren.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On signing on full-time with the Tangerines, Coulson said: “I’m really happy to be back.

Middlesbrough have allowed Hayden Coulson to join Blackpool on a permanent basis. Image: Warren Little/Getty ImagesMiddlesbrough have allowed Hayden Coulson to join Blackpool on a permanent basis. Image: Warren Little/Getty Images
Middlesbrough have allowed Hayden Coulson to join Blackpool on a permanent basis. Image: Warren Little/Getty Images

"After enjoying my time here so much last season, I knew this was where I wanted to come back to on a permanent basis. It’s good to have a bit of stability.

"I’ve had great support from the staff, players and fans and I want to do what I can to repay that faith going forward.”

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

Related topics:Hayden CoulsonLeague OneMiddlesbroughAberdeenBlackpoolIpswich TownGatesheadPeterborough United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.