Middlesbrough FC linked with renewed move for Hull City defender - just days after move to Championship club

HULL CITY defender Ryan Giles has been linked with a move to Middlesbrough - just days after completing his full-time switch to East Yorkshire.

The ex-Luton Town player recently headed to Hull on a permanent basis, with the Tigers having a buy clause inserted in the deal to originally sign him back in January under the terms of the loan move – and an obligation to purchase Giles.

Boro is said to have maintained their interest in the player and are said to be preparing a move.

Hull have triggered an option to sign left-back Giles on a permanent transfer, after he made 17 Championship appearances for the Tigers during a loan spell in the second half of the 2023/24 season. The 24-year-old also impressed on loan at Middlesbrough the previous season.

The Telford-born player has signed a three-year contract at Hull, with a further year’s option.

Giles spent a very successful season-long loan at Boro in 2022-23, when Michael Carrick’s side finished in the top six of the second tier.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Boro are poised to win the race for Swindon Town prospect Harley Hunt ahead of Southampton and Aston Villa.

Defender Hunt, 16, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and is expected to leave the County Ground this summer.