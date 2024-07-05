Middlesbrough FC linked with renewed move for Hull City defender - just days after move to Championship club
The ex-Luton Town player recently headed to Hull on a permanent basis, with the Tigers having a buy clause inserted in the deal to originally sign him back in January under the terms of the loan move – and an obligation to purchase Giles.
Boro is said to have maintained their interest in the player and are said to be preparing a move.
Giles joined the Tigers in January and featured 17 times as the East Yorkshire outfit narrowly missed out on reaching the Championship play-offs.
The 24-year-old, who spent previous loan spells in the White Rose at Boro and Rotherham United, returned to his parent club at the end of the season.
The Telford-born player has signed a three-year contract at Hull, with a further year’s option.
Giles spent a very successful season-long loan at Boro in 2022-23, when Michael Carrick’s side finished in the top six of the second tier.
Meanwhile, according to reports, Boro are poised to win the race for Swindon Town prospect Harley Hunt ahead of Southampton and Aston Villa.
Defender Hunt, 16, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and is expected to leave the County Ground this summer.
The Hunt deal is said to be worth an initial £500,000, potentially rising to £1.5m.
