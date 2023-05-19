WEDNESDAY night represented not just the final act in a tumultuous season for Middlesbrough, but also the likely end for a number of their class of 2022-23.

Instead of a glorious finale at Wembley against Luton Town on May 27, Boro’s contracted players must instead lick their wounds and reflect in the first half of the summer before pre-season begins.

Others such as high-profile loanees Cameron Archer, pictured, Zack Steffen, Ryan Giles and Aaron Ramsey will return to their parent clubs with their Boro careers now likely to be over.

Boro head coach Michael Carrick hopes that for all those, contracted or otherwise, who are destined for pastures new in the close season that they recall their time on Teesside with fondness, once the hurt of their play-off semi-final exit to Coventry City starts to subside.

Coventry goalkeeper Ben Wilson beats Cameron Archer of Middlesbrough to the ball during the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Semi-Final Second Leg (Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Specifically on his influential loan contingent, Carrick said: "Everyone of them have played their part - I don't think I can single anyone out.

"Some have come to the end of the road with us, but they have been fantastic. As loan players, they have been all in and part of the group and fitted in straightaway. Hopefully they have benefitted from the experience. We got close, hopefully they will get better for it and who knows what happens in the next few weeks and months as to who stays and goes. We will have to wait and see."

After plenty of plaudits since arriving at Boro, Wednesday represented a low point for Carrick. For his players who will be here next season, it's about coming to terms with things and channeling the hurt.

He added: "It's a special group and I said in there that hopefully in years to come, they will look back (with fondness) as unfortunately, in football, it is the last time as a group that they will be all together.

"For the ones who are here at the start of pre-season as we look to build, they can use it as a base and foundation for what is next. Then we can get our heads around that.

"Their attitude has been top class. Every day since I have been here, I have not had an ounce of any issues with any of them.