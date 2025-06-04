Middlesbrough FC manager latest: Promotion-winning duo and former Boro captain head list of candidates to replace Michael Carrick

PROMOTION-winning duo Steve Cooper and Rob Edwards head the list of contenders for the vacant managerial position at Middlesbrough following Michael Carrick’s sacking.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 43-year-old, who had been the Championship’s longest serving head coach/manager, learned his fate on Wednesday morning at a meeting with club officials following an extensive end-of-season review.

Attention has quickly turned to Carrick’s successor with a number of high-profile names understood to be under consideration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Nottingham Forest and Leicester City chief Steve Cooper, who led Forest to the Premier League in May 2022 - and has been out of work since leaving Leicester last autumn - is said to be a leading candidate alongside Edwards.

Michael Carrick, who was sacked by Middlesbrough on Wednesday.

The ex-Luton Town boss, who led the Hatters to the top-flight in 2022-23, is another available option. Edwards narrowly lost out to Carrick when Boro named their replacement for Chris Wilder in October 2022.

One-time Boro captain Gary O’Neil, who briefly impressed during his time in the Premier League with Wolves and Bournemouth, is another contender strongly linked to the post, while being someone who knows the inner workings of the club. Both Edwards and O’Neil have also been linked with managerless Bristol City.

In-work candidates who could potentially come under consideration at Boro include Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl, expected to leave the troubled Owls shortly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carrick paid the price for a very disappointing 2024-25 campaign, when Boro could rightly lay claim to be the Championship’s biggest underachievers in a season which saw a team finish in the second-tier play-offs with a record low total of points.

Michael Carrick manager of Middlesbrough interacts with first team coach Jonathan Woodgate during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough FC and Sheffield Wednesday FC at Riverside Stadium on December 26, 2024 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Speaking at the end of last term, the former Manchester United midfielder - who signed a three-year deal just 12 months ago - announced his desire to carry on as Boro chief despite coming under major scrutiny in the second half of last season.

Speculation over Carrick’s future first surfaced in late winter following a run of five successive league defeats, with Boro’s fortunes plummeting following the big-money sale of Emmanuel Latte Lath and an untimely season-ending injury to key loanee Ben Doak.

Despite being backed in terms of replacements in the winter window, Boro’s newcomers - including several specifically brought in at Carrick’s behest - struggled to make an impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many supporters also grew critical of Carrick’s perceived lack of tactical flexibility and in-game management skills, compounded by several defensive injury issues.

Despite the Boro hierarchy - and more especially chairman Steve Gibson - sticking with Carrick when he was under significant pressure in February, an end-of-season re-evaluation has prompted a change of course.

It followed the club’s worrying regression in terms of league position. After finishing in fourth place in 2022-23, Boro ended in eighth in 2023-24 ahead of last term’s 10th-placed finish.