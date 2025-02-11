Middlesbrough FC manager provides update on star Liverpool loanee and senior duo ahead of Championship trip to Sheffield United

MIDDLESBROUGH boss Michael Carrick has confirmed that star winger Ben Doak has still got ‘a few weeks to go’ before returning to the fray for the Championship run-in.

The Scottish international, on a season-long loan from Premier League leaders Liverpool, has had an outstanding stint on Teesside but suffered a thigh injury in training and missed the Tees-Wear derby with Sunderland and is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks yet.

Carruck, whose side visit Sheffield United on Wednesday night, says that defender Anfernee Dijksteel, subject of deadline-day speculation, also won’t feature at Bramall Lane, despite returning to training following an injury, while a problematic calf issue continues to sideline captain Jonny Howson.

Carrick said: “Ben’s still got a few weeks to go. It’ll be a few more weeks until he’s back playing.

Middlesbrough winger Ben Doak

"He’s okay. It could have been a lot worse, and at one stage, it looked as if it might have been a lot worse in terms of the seriousness of the injury. Thankfully, it’s not, so we’re looking at a few weeks.

"Jonny’s still going through his rehab too. We were hoping that he might have got back a little bit quicker at one stage, but that’s not really been the case.

"They can be funny things, calf injuries, and especially when you get to the stage he’s at in his career, it can be common for timeframes to shift. We’re going to be careful, but hopefully we can get him back pretty soon.

"He’s (Dijskteel) back training with us. It was his first real session today, so the game tomorrow is probably going to come too soon for him. But he was back training with the group for the first time, so that’s positive.”

Harvey Blair challenges Anfernee Dijksteel on his Portsmouth debut at Middlesbrough. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Carrick did also confirm that the club are still hoping to see defender Darragh Lenihan, signed by Chris Wilder during his time at Boro, return to action this term following a nightmare past few seasons with injury.

He added: "Darragh’s had a few ups and downs, unfortunately. We’re hoping to have him back before the end of the season at some point, if we can.

"He’s been out for some time. It was an ankle injury to start with, then he had a bit of an issue with his Achilles and a couple of niggles, with him being out for so long.

"There’s not really a massive timeframe on it with him, we’ve got to be patient.