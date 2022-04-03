Middlesbrough FC ready for Fulham test after swatting aside Peterborough United

Boro jumped into the play-off places – with games in hand on their rivals - courtesy of their London Road demolition job.

Marcus Tavernier fired them ahead with the only breakthrough of a thrilling first half before Wilder’s men really took control after the break.

England Under-21 ace Folarin Balogun doubled their advantage four minutes after the restart and two Boro substitutes got in on the act late on.

Middlesbrough's Marcus Tavernier found the net in the win at Peterborugh (Picture: PA)

Duncan Watmore created a third goal for fellow replacement Josh Coburn with eight minutes to go before capping a terrific away display himself with a ferocious 90th-minute finish.

Wilder said: “We’re in a good position and we’re fighting to try to get back into the big time. I don’t think anyone should back away from that thought process.

“It’s a good day for us getting a result in a difficult arena and now it’s important we carry that on.

“Coming to Peterborough was never going to be as straightforward as some people made it out to be – especially with a defeat at Barnsley still quite fresh in our minds. Our attitude and mentality were really good and they had to be. The standard of training has been spot on during the international break and thankfully we took that into the game.

“We’ve got a huge week with Fulham coming up on Wednesday. They’ve strolled the league really while playing in second gear and it will be a great game.”

Peterborough: Cornell, Fernandez (Poku 61), Knight, Kent, Ward, Taylor (Grant 62), Fuchs, Burrows, Szmodics, Marriott, Clarke-Harris (Jade-Jones 46). Unused substitutes: Edwards, Brown, Mumba, Blackmore.

Middlesbrough: Lumley, Dijksteel, Fry, McNair, Jones (Peltier 85), Crooks, Howson, Tavernier, Bola, Balogun (Watmore 69), Connolly (Coburn 75). Unused substitutes: Sporar, Bamba, Daniels, McGree.