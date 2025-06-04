Middlesbrough FC sack Michael Carrick following end-of-season review

MIDDLESBROUGH have sacked Michael Carrick after over two-and-a-half years in charge.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speculation over the future of the former Manchester United, Spurs and England midfielder had been rife in the first half of 2025, with the 43-year-old having found himself under significant pressure since mid-winter, when Boro's Championship promotion bid fell off the rails badly.

Reports suggested that Carrick would be sacked back in February following a run of five straight losses, but he was granted a stay of execution by the Boro board and most notably chairman Steve Gibson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While results picked up slightly after, Boro's form fell away again in the final quarter of the campaign and despite high hopes last summer - when they were expected to be firmly among the promotion contenders, they finished in a hugely disappointing 10th place in a season when Bristol City finished in the top six despire a record low number of points for the play-offs.

Michael Carrick, manager of Middlesbrough (Picture: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Carrick, who only signed a new three-year deal 12 months ago, has now paid the price following an end-of-season review by the club hierarchy.

A statemen read: “Middlesbrough Football Club has today parted company with head coach Michael Carrick.

"Michael's assistants Jonathan Woodgate and Graeme Carrick have also departed the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We'd like thank Michael, Jonathan, and Graeme for all their hard work and unwavering commitment. We wish them all the very best for the future.