The Doncaster-born player, 27, has signed from West Brom, who he joined last summer after rejecting fresh terms at Barnsley.

Mowatt, who has a wealth of experience having made almost 300 career appearances in the Championship, had previously been on the radar of Boro, who were one of several clubs interested in signing him before he made the switch to the Midlands.

Mowatt came on as a late substitute in Albion's game at the Riverside on the opening weekend of the campaign.

New Middlesbrough signing Alex Mowatt, pictured in action for former club Barnsley. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

He scored the winner for Leeds in a league game at Boro in February 2015.

His arrival will add another senior midfield option in the middle of the park for Boro, who sold Marcus Tavernier to Bournemouth in a big-money move recently.

Speaking recently, manager Chris Wilder said that he wanted to bring in five new players before the deadline, including two new midfielders and strikers and a left-sided centre-half.

Boro remain keen on Hull City defender Jacob Greaves, despite having offers knocked back by the East Yorkshire club.

The Teessiders also have a strong interest in FC Groningen striker Jorgen Strand Larsen and have tabled a bid for the Norwegian striker, who scored 14 goals last season for the top flight Dutch outfit in an impressive showing.