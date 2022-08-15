Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boro's own version of renaissance man has played his way into Chris Wilder's first-team plans after grasping an unexpected opportunity with both hands, when it looked like his time at the club was coming to an end earlier this summer.

The former Arsenal striker and Hull City appeared to have no future at the club after returning from a loan spell in Greece.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But after reassessing matters and inviting Akpom to train again with the first-team, Wilder left the door open for the 26-year-old and he has taken his chance.

Chuba Akpom celebrates scoring his opener for Middlesbrough against Sheffield United.

Akpom, whose name was sung by home supporters on Sunday and who left the field to a standing ovation when he was replaced late on, said: "It is no secret that people would have probably thought I'd be gone by now. Me too, to be honest.

"It has been a rocky few months for me, that's no secret as well.

"But I've tried to take each day as it comes and obviously the gaffer is trying to sort out his team. Right now, I am enjoying my football.

"Pre-season was a bit up and down for me, but I feel like need to start gaining more fitness and the more games I play like that, the better I will get and the more times I train with the lads, the fitter I'll get as well. It is really good to be back with the boys and I am looking forward for what is to come."

On a milestone moment in his Boro career as he scored his first home goals since December 2020, he added: "It is special. These are the types of games I dream up, scoring and the fans going wild.

"This is something I have loved since I was young. To do it in this capacity with this stadium and fans is a dream come true. I just want to keep getting these type of feelings, scoring and helping the team or assisting.

"When I first came here, there were no fans and I feel like the fans give you that extra bit of life. During the Covid season it was tough for all footballers and fans as we didn't really get to taste the atmosphere. Now the fans are back, they really get to see us live and how we are. Long may it continue.

"Unfortunately, we didn't get the win, but it was a really good atmosphere here. A lot of people talk about the atmosphere at the Riverside and I really got to experience it myself by getting two goals. If we keep playing how we did, sooner or later we will get the win eventually. We feel like the win is coming.