Middlesbrough FC sweating on fitness of key midfield duo ahead of key run of Championship fixtures
The Middlesbrough head coach, whose side made a statement ahead of the latest hiatus by virtue of scoring a combined aggregate of nine goals in big victories over Luton Town and QPR respectively, is sweating on the fitness of key midfield duo Aidan Morris and Hayden Hackney.
Morris, outstanding in his maiden season in England, suffered a knee injury during training with the US national team last week and was immediately withdrawn from both legs of the Nations League quarter-final against Jamaica.
Boro's medical staff geld talks with their counterparts at the US national team and it was deemed that Morris should stay in his homeland for a full assessment.
Morris - who has missed just one league game since joining the club in the close season - has had a series of scans with Boro awaiting the prognosis.
Meanwhile, Morris' club mate Hackney was also withdrawn from the England under-21s squad due to an unspecified issue.
The Redcar-born player left the squad ahead of last Friday's game with Spain.
Hackney is being assessed by staff at Boro's training ground, with the nature of his injury having not been disclosed.
Boro, who make their first ever trip to Oxford United's Kassam Stadium on Saturday, face a keynote period of games before the end of 2024 as they seek to cement their top-six credentials after a mixed start to the campaign.
They face a big test of their promotion credentials with games against Leeds United and Burnley, who they play twice in quick succession, next month.
Boro are one place and point behind the side currently occupying the final play-off place in Watford.