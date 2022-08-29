Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All summer long Boro have been on the lookout for more firepower up front after last season struggling to make the most of the possession they had.

Boro have signed former Hull City loanee Marcus Forss and United States of American international Matthew Hoppe as well as loaning Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz this summer, and seen Chuba Akpom go from unwanted outcast to first-team starter but still manager Chris Wilder has let it be known he wants another.

MIDDLESBROUGH TARGET: Preston North End striker Emil Riis Jakobsen

Preston North End's 24-year-old forward is on his shopping list.

The Lilywhites recently said publicly they had not received an acceptable offer for the player, whose 20 goals in all competitions last season included three against Boro, and sources in Lancashire have played down the talk of a new bid.

But Jokobsen's representative Alan Hvedehave posted a picture of him boarding an 8.30am flight to Manchester.

Boro's interest in Groningen's Jorgen Strand Larsen is known about, but it appears any attempts to agree a fee have now ended.