Middlesbrough FC target Emil Riis Jakobsen subject of £7.5m bid according to sources in Denmark
Reports in Denmark say an unnamed English club has lodged a £7.5m bid for Middlesbrough target Emil Riis Jakobsen as his agent flew into the country ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline.
All summer long Boro have been on the lookout for more firepower up front after last season struggling to make the most of the possession they had.
Read More
Boro have signed former Hull City loanee Marcus Forss and United States of American international Matthew Hoppe as well as loaning Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz this summer, and seen Chuba Akpom go from unwanted outcast to first-team starter but still manager Chris Wilder has let it be known he wants another.
Most Popular
Preston North End's 24-year-old forward is on his shopping list.
The Lilywhites recently said publicly they had not received an acceptable offer for the player, whose 20 goals in all competitions last season included three against Boro, and sources in Lancashire have played down the talk of a new bid.
But Jokobsen's representative Alan Hvedehave posted a picture of him boarding an 8.30am flight to Manchester.
Boro's interest in Groningen's Jorgen Strand Larsen is known about, but it appears any attempts to agree a fee have now ended.
Jakobsen, who joined from Danish club Randers in 2020, is yet to score this season and has been on the bench in recent weeks with manager Ryan Lowe suggesting the transfer speculation may have caused a downturn in form.