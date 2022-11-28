Middlesbrough FC target players to make 'a big splash' in January and aim to cash in on Michael Carrick factor

MIDDLESBROUGH head of football Kieran Scott has said that the Championship club will not be looking at stop-gap signings in the forthcoming January transfer window - and will strategically target specific players who can progress and develop over a sustained period of time and not just in the short term.

The break for the World Cup has given clubs additional time to fine-tune their new year recruitment plans, with Scott also admitting that the presence of head coach Michael Carrick and assistant Jonathan Woodgate - both well-known names in their playing careers at both home and abroad and also ex-England internationals - could have a positive spin-off when it comes to perspective new signings.

Scott said: "The January window is going to be an opportunity to really hone in on some specific players that we like and then going into the summer, it gives us a good six-month period now to really putting our work in to who (players) are going to make us a lot better and not just 'sticking plasters' or 'that one will fill in there'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to move away from that and hopefully bring in players that make hopefully a big splash and move the club up the division and hopefully into a new one."

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick with Hayden Hackney following the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The impressive start made by Carrick to his tenure at the Riverside Stadium - where Boro have won three of his five matches in charge thus far and are starting to make positive strides after a disappointing start to the campaign - is another selling point.

Scott added: "It probably the modern-day picture. I have been lucky enough to win in this model at Norwich with Stuart Webber and Daniel Farke in a similar scenario. Albeit, I would say - and no disrespect to Daniel - Michael is a bigger name as well. Everybody knows who Michael is and everyone has followed his career and even foreign players are aware of who he is and Jonathan (Woodgate) as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad