Middlesbrough are still to get to the bottom of the injury which has kept Alex Bangura out of their pre-season programme but coach Michael Carrick is pleased how George McCormick has stepped up in his absence.

The Teessiders have two more matches before their Championship season starts at home to Swansea City on August 10. They travel to League Two Harrogate Town on Wednesday, then host Heerenveen on Saturday.

The return of loanee Luke Thomas has left Lukas Engel as the only senior left-back in their first-team squad, so teenager McCormick has featured there in all three domestic pre-season games.

Bangura made just six Championship starts last season.

"We'll have to wait and see on Alex," said Carrick. "We're assessing it. I haven't really got any more news at the moment.

“George has taken his opportunity. He’s done fantastically well.

“It’s come quite quickly for him, really, so fair play to him. He’s improved every time he’s played, and in training he’s improving all the time."

Boro had reportedly been interested in re-signing former loanee Ryan Giles this summer, even after Hull City triggered an option is his loan from Luton Town to land him permanently.

INJURY PROBLEMS: Middlesbrough left-backAlex Bangura (centre)

It is a sign of Carrick's confidence in the group who times their run slightly too late to make last season's play-offs that theirs has been a light touch transfer window so far.

Aidan Morris, Delano Burgzorg and Harley Hunt are the only new faces. Boro have also signed Luke Ayling – who can play at left-back but prefers the right – after his successful loan from Leeds United earlier this year.

Paddy McNair, Hayden Coulson and Sammy Silvera, who has gone on loan, to Portsmouth, are the only significant departures from the first-team squad.

McNair has signed for Major League Soccer side San Diego on a free transfer, but has been loaned to Boro's Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion to keep his fitness up ahead of the start of the 2025 season in America.

